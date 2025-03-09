Gillian Flynn's Gone Girl was one of the biggest thrillers of the 2010s, conquering the bestseller lists and receiving rave reviews. The David Fincher movie adaptation with Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike brought it even more attention, delivering one of the all-time best female villains in cinema. The book hooked millions of readers with its intricate plot, unreliable narrators, and portrait of domestic darkness, inspiring a lot of authors to riff on the same recipe.

Those who enjoyed the book or movie version of Gone Girl may be looking for similar thrillers to scratch that itch. They're in luck, as this particularly literary subgenre is, if anything, overstuffed. With this in mind, this list will discuss ten juicy, chilling books full of tension, twists, and dark relationships similar to Gone Girl. They feature some of the same intensity and subversive revelations that made Flynn's masterpiece a generation-defining standout.​