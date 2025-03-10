Christopher Nolan's Interstellar is rightly regarded as one of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century, thanks to its stunning visuals, intriguing exploration of time travel and time dilation, and striking depiction of alien planets and futuristic structures. Sadly, sci-fi films this ambitious and creative are hard to come by. However, fans of the movie might find this itch for speculative ideas and mind-bending concepts scratched by sci-fi literature.

This list will include ten books that are fantastic genre tales, intellectually stimulating, and entertaining to boot. They examine similar concepts to Interstellar, blending hard science with humanistic storytelling. There won't be a ranking; instead, the list aims to recommend literature that will surely satisfy fans of Nolan's masterpiece. Readers who like space exploration, alien civilizations, and philosophical musings ought to give them a try.

10 '2061: Odyssey Three' (1987)

by Arthur C. Clarke

Image via Del Rey

"Only time is universal." 2061 is the third installment in genre legend Arthur C. Clarke's Space Odyssey series, delving into alien minds and cosmic mysteries. It sees Dr. Heywood Floyd embarking on what he believes will be a final journey—this time to Halley's Comet. However, his voyage soon takes an unexpected turn when his vessel receives a distress call from Europa, a moon that has been strictly off-limits ever since the alien intelligence known as the Monolith transformed Jupiter into a second sun.

Though some of the action sequences are underwhelming, 2061 stands out with its rigorous scientific speculation with philosophical musings. His talent lies in describing the marvels of the universe. Clarke's writing alternates between the precise and the poetic, painting a vision of the future in which humanity's insatiable curiosity drives both progress and peril. In this regard, it's not all that far off from our world.

9 'Red Mars' (1992)

by Kim Stanley Robinson

Image via Random House

"History is a wave that moves through time slightly faster than we do." Kim Stanley Robinson's Red Mars, the first in a trilogy, is the definitive novel on Martian colonization. The story follows the first hundred colonists sent to transform Mars into a livable world. Some believe in preserving the planet's barren beauty, while others push for full-scale terraforming, a process that would take centuries but could create a second Earth. The narrative sprawls across a vast ensemble of characters and an expansive timeline, nicely shifting perspectives to throw certain characters in a new light.

As settlements grow and tensions rise, Red Mars becomes a tale of politics and conflict, with humanity's old foibles threatening to wreck its cutting-edge creations. The Mars society depicted here is anything but utopian—it's chaotic and deeply human, with great technical knowledge but few answers to social and personal problems. Elon should take heed.

8 'The Three-Body Problem' (2008)

by Liu Cixin

Image via Chongqing Press

"Weakness and ignorance are not barriers to survival, but arrogance is." The Three-Body Problem offers a thoughtful update to a first-contact story. It ranges from China's Cultural Revolution to a speculative future, all of it overshadowed by an alien civilization known as the Trisolarans. After receiving a transmission from Earth, these beings decide that humanity is a potential threat and prepare to invade.

Critics flipped out over The Three-Body Problem, and for good reason. It's intelligent and creative, and the Chinese setting helps to set it apart from a lot of other recent sci-fi novels. The result is a strong mix of thrills and big-brain ideas. The book's fans include Barack Obama, who praised its "immense scope" and said it was "fun to read, partly because my day-to-day problems with United States Congress seem fairly petty." Those curious may also want to check out the TV adaptation, co-created by Games of Thrones' David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.