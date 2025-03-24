The Lord of the Rings is a trilogy of books written by J. R. R. Tolkien, who penned the series as a very small part of his enormous lexicon of histories, sagas, and developments contained in his own personal world, known as Middle-Earth. The series is famous for being adapted into some of the greatest movies ever made in the early 2000s, which posthumously cemented Tolkien's legacy as one of the greatest writers in human history.

The books follow a group of unlikely heroes as they journey across the land to destroy a magical ring, one created by the servant of the universe's ultimate evil, to weaken the shadow and prevent the world's destruction. Though it might seem like a fantastical, whimsical story, much of it is based on Tolkien's personal beliefs, especially his experience in the First World War, his love of his home of England, and how horrified he was at the world's growing industrialization of rural areas. If you've already read the books or have seen the movies and are looking for something to fill the void they left behind, look no further, because Tolkien inspired a whole bunch of authors, and many books with similar themes have come out in the years since.