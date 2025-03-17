You is a Netflix original series based on a novel of the same name by Caroline Kepnes. The novel eventually produced a series, forming the basis for the remaining seasons of the TV show, which is rapidly approaching its final season. The primary subject of the TV show and the novel is Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a lonely bookstore manager who encounters an aspiring writer named Guinevere (Elizabeth Lail). What should have been a chance encounter turns into danger, as Joe becomes infatuated with Guinevere and becomes determined to end up with her.

He tracks her using social media, spies on her in her own home, and is willing to remove anything or anyone that stands in the way of their relationship. This is only the first season, though, with the remaining seasos being about Joe's other romantic love interests, each causing him to become obsessed and violent. You can be considered a dark romance, but also a psychological thriller, and has been a real hit with audiences. If you're a fan of the show or the original books and you're looking for something similar, luckily, there are lots of novels with similar themes that are definitely worth checking out.