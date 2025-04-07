This just in — Robert Carlyle and Jefferson White have joined the cast of the upcoming JFK thriller, November 1963. Carlyle and White are taking on the roles of Jack Ruby and Lee Harvey Oswald, respectively, and will be starring alongside John Travolta, Mandy Patinkin, and Dermot Mulroney. Directed by Roland Joffé (The Scarlet Letter), November 1963 will follow the events surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The film will begin shooting in Canada in Spring 2025, with the script based on firsthand accounts from the Chicago Outfit boss, Sam Giancana, and his family. The Giancanas were one of the most powerful Italian-American criminal organizations in the U.S. during the 1950s and early 1960s and Sam Giancana, in particular, was known to have connections to the Kennedy family and was involved in John. F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign. Giancana’s nephew, Nick Celozzi, serves as a writer and producer for the film and has promised to offer a fresh perspective on the 48 hours surrounding the former President’s assassination.

As per Celozzi, who had a chat with Variety, the script for the film and the “essence of the story” comes from Sam’s brother, Pepe Giancana. The writer revealed that the film will follow his family’s history and their involvement in setting up JFK’s assassination with the second shooter. Mind’s Eye Entertainment CEO and President Kevin DeWalt also added how excited he is to bring the “true version” of the harrowing event to light with this film.

‘November 1963’ Was Originally Supposed To Star Shia LaBeouf