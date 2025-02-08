John Travolta has found his next project. According to Deadline, the beloved actor and Pulp Fiction star has joined the cast of November 1963. The action thriller will be set during the two-day period surrounding the assassination of the former President of the United States. The movie will shine a spotlight on the Chicago Outfit, a dangerous criminal organization and their reaction to the major historical event that was John F. Kennedy's assassination. It remains to be seen how November 1963 will connect the criminal organization's operation with how the entire world reacted to the violent act.

The cast of November 1963 has also added Mandy Patinkin and Dermot Mulroney. Travolta will be stepping into the shoes of Johnny Roselli, a relevant man for the Outfit's operation in the West Coast and in Las Vegas. Mandy Patinkin will play Anthony Accardo. The man was considered one of the most powerful crime bosses of the time. It will be up to Dermot Mulroney to portray Chuckie Nicoletti, one of the most notorious hitmen for the Outfit. Audiences will be taken on a tense ride as the political landscape of the United States changed forever in a single day.

John Travolta has been busy over the past couple of years. The performer was recently seen as Bodie Davies in Mob Land, the crime thriller written and directed by Nicholas Maggio. While November 1963 gets made, the actor has lined up a couple of projects that will keep him in the public eye for the foreseeable future. That's Amore is an upcoming musical romantic comedy that will count with the presence of John Travolta on the screen. Nick Vallelonga wrote and directed the feature that will see Travolta transforming into Nick Venere.

Who Will Direct 'November 1963'?