In a horror genre where creators are constantly trying out new concepts and ideas, few subgenres are as popular as folk horror. And it's understandable; while there have been many takes on this style of fear, the root of using things like common folklore or the isolation of rural settings is always sure to unnerve a majority of the audience. Many scary movies have attempted to use folk horror to terrify their viewers, and while some have succeeded, none have been able to capture its disturbing essence as well as Rainer Sarnet's November.

This story of a town plagued with malicious magic and unfathomable monsters strikes to the heart of this subgenre, drawing from the antique sensibilities that define it to create wildly unnerving ideas of horror. Yet what really sets it apart is that the movie does what so many others refuse to: it commits. It doesn't compromise its folk horror for modern viewers or try to have these rural aspects clash with anything current. It delves deep within the dark fairytale of its story and never emerges, immersing viewers into the wild world it occupies and using its strange rules to terrify everyone watching.

There's Never Been a Story Like 'November'

For all of its fantastical aspects, the core of November's narrative is one that watchers have seen many times before: the pain of unrequited love, and what someone is willing to do to be with who they desire most. It follows teenager Liina (Rea Lest-Liik) as she pines after local boy Hans (Jörgen Liik), with the children learning the intricacies of adult romance while struggling to survive in a town where witches cast spells, plagues take on human forms, and the devil helps people create living pieces of machinery. It's a startlingly fitting backdrop to this story, with these shocking plot elements pairing with the movie's black-and-white style to help audiences understand the kind of cold-hearted whimsy the teens' village must survive daily. November expertly piques viewers' interest with the fantastical aspects of its premise, drawing them in not only with the sweet emotions of our young protagonists, but the mystical mechanisms they use to achieve true love — before shocking them with just how terrifying magical worlds like this can be.

Above all else, November is committed to creating an expansive, fully fleshed-out dark fantasy, the likes of which most other folk horrors borrow huge parts of their plots from (while never really embracing the source material). Too often, these kinds of films feel the need to inject modern elements into their tales of folk-themed terror. This is often for the benefit of the viewers, minimizing the distance between those watching and the scares onscreen as it allows them to empathize better with whatever rural monstrosities are plaguing each film's protagonist. Yet November shirks that completely and delves further and further within its own twisted mythos, instead relying on human emotion — with moments like Liina transforming into a werewolf before teleporting to save a sleepwalker's life being shockingly resonant — to help audiences immerse themselves in its unbelievable story. By doing this, the movie not only accomplishes having watchers connect with the plot but also creates a film that relies solely on the core aspects of folk horror to unnerve those watching. This is not an easy feat, but by recognizing the unyielding terror that already exists in these elements, November manages to bring those fears to the forefront and scare viewers with a story they have truly never seen before.

You Don't Know Folk Horror Until You See 'November'

Close

While November excels in completely embracing its folk horror, that isn't to say the film thrives in every aspect of storytelling. Even if it's not trying to accommodate modern audiences, many moments come off as confusing rather than horrifying, with the movie's insistence on offering one wild concept after another sometimes leaving its narrative scattered. But despite these few scenes, it's the film's commitment to these inconceivable moments that allows it to become as intriguing — and as disturbing — as it does. It takes the elements of folk horror that most movies only borrow from and allows them to expand, to follow their natural course and become even more horrifying as things like spiteful magic and shady deals with the devil reach their natural, shocking ends. It's a mesmerizing experience like no other, and it's what makes November one of the best, most authentic folk horror movies out there today.

November, based on Andrus Kivirähk's novel Rehepapp ehk November, is a fantasy horror drama set in a pagan Estonian village where magic, black humor, and romance intertwine. The story centers on Liina, a young woman who relies on folk remedies and magic in her quest to survive and win the love of Hans, who is infatuated with a baroness. Amidst this love triangle, the villagers' lives are steeped in the supernatural, as they make deals with the devil and employ mystical creatures called kratts. Release Date October 22, 2017 Director Rainer Sarnet Main Genre Drama Cast Rea Lest , Jörgen Liik , Arvo Kukumägi , Heino Kalm , Meelis Rämmeld , Katariina Unt , Taavi Eelmaa , Dieter Laser

November is Available to Stream on Philo in the U.S.

