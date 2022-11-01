It’s November already? If you thought last month had a lot of movies, well then buckle up. The Christmas movies are rolling out to get us in a merry mood. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell give us an updated take on an old classic in Spirited, Lindsay Lohan is back to play an out-of-touch heiress who finds love in time for the holiday in Falling for Christmas, Freddie Prinze Jr. plays a single father who falls for a pop singer in Christmas with You, and Ralphie is back in A Christmas Story Christmas.

Mystery is afoot! Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sends Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to Greece for another star-studded adventure and Millie Bobby Brown is back as Sherlock’s sister in Enola Holmes 2. Plus, we head to Wakanda to mourn our fallen hero and protect the land from a new wet threat in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Jennifer Lawrence brings her A-game in the post-battle drama Causeway and Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult end up at a deadly restaurant in The Menu.

Grab your popcorn and put fresh batteries in your remote! Let’s take a closer look at what movies will be hitting the big and small screens in November.

Causeway

Release Date: November 4 on Apple TV+

She will never be the same. Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence delivers another impressive performance in the psychological drama Causeway. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, the Toronto International Film Festival Official Selection tells the story of Lynsey (Lawrence), a US soldier who returns home after a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan. With the help of her friend, James (Brian Tyree Henry), she tries to reintegrate into her new life at home.

Enola Holmes 2

Release Date: November 4 on Netflix

Sherlock’s little sister is back! Millie Bobby Brown reprises her sleuthing role in Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to one of Netflix’s most popular original films. Enola (Brown) has proven that detective work is in her DNA. But when she's on the hunt to find a missing girl, she falls into a confusing conspiracy theory. Will Sherlock be of any help? The film, which is based on the book series by Nancy Springer, also stars Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Adeel Akhtar, and David Thewlis.

The Estate

Release Date: November 4 in Theaters

It’s a matter of life and death…literally! Death at a Funeral writer Dean Craig is back with another comically morbid tale, The Estate. The comedy follows Macey (Toni Collette) and Savanna (Anna Faris), two sisters hoping to inherit their ailing, wealthy aunt Hilda’s (Kathleen Turner) fortune. When news gets out that the will is potentially up for grabs, family comes from far and wide to make their case for the inheritance. The film also stars Ron Livingston, David Duchovny, and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Release Date: November 4 on the Roku Channel

Let’s get weird, shall we? Daniel Radcliffe dons some curls and an accordion in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Directed by Eric Appel, the musical and comedic biopic gives us the origin story of “Weird Al” (Radcliffe), the songwriter and musician known for parodying popular songs in the zeitgeist. Watch as an imaginative and musical young boy morphs into the word-switching sensation he is today. This unapologetically silly film was an Official Selection at the Toronto International Film Festival and also stars Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Jack Black, Patton Oswalt, Will Forte, Quinta Brunson, and Julianne Nicholson.

Dear Zoe

Release Date: November 4 in Theaters

Can we ever move on from loss? Stranger Things star Sadie Sink stars in the heartbreaking film Dear Zoe as Tess, a teenager filled with guilt and consumed with grief over the loss of her young sister, Zoe (Mckenzie Noel Rusiewicz), who died in a hit-and-run. While writing letters to her deceased sister, Tess reconnects with her biological father, Nick (Theo Rossi), and begins a romance with Jimmy (Kweku Collins), a juvenile delinquent that lives nearby. This emotionally raw film is based on Philip Beard’s novel of the same name.

I’m Totally Fine

Release Date: November 4 in Theaters and VOD

Are you fine? She’s totally fine. Workaholics and 22 Jump Street star Jillian Bell is out of this world in I’m Totally Fine, a sci-fi comedy about grief and friendship written by Alisha Ketry and directed by Brandon Dermer. In an attempt to get over the death of her best friend and business partner, Jennifer (Natalie Morales), Vanessa (Bell) decides to take a solo trip to escape her sad new reality. Things take a bizarre and trippy twist when her dead best friend reappears in her kitchen and claims to be an alien. Will Vanessa be able to act like everything’s fine?

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me

Release Date: November 4 on Apple TV+

Actress and musician, Selena Gomez​​​​​​, is ready to get personal in her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. Directed by Alex Keshishian, this “uniquely raw and intimate” documentary covers six years of Selena’s life as she navigates her life and career in the public eye, numerous medical conditions, and her dedication to mental health. Life in the spotlight often gets overcome by darker moments, which Selena hopes to demystify in her moving documentary about self-exploration.

Nocebo

Release Date: November 4 in Theaters

Something isn’t right. The eerie thriller Nocebo follows fashion designer Christine (Eva Green) who’s living with a strange illness that is affecting her life with her husband (Mark Strong) and their daughter (Billie Gadsdon). The arrival of a Filipino nanny (Chai Fonacier) who looks after Christine with certain rituals not only brings about some answers but also raises questions. The film is directed by Lorcan Finnegan and written by Garret Shanley.

Meet Me in the Bathroom

Release Date: November 8 in Theaters | November 25 on Showtime

What were you doing in the early 2000s? If you were The Strokes, Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, or the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, you were dominating the rock music scene in New York City. Based on Lizzy Goodman’s book of the same name, Meet Me in the Bathroom is a documentary by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace that captures this electric and transformative era of music through archival footage of the bands’ early days and interviews about their impact on the culture.

Falling for Christmas

Release Date: November 10 on Netflix

Have you been naughty or nice? In Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan plays Sierra Belmont, a pretentious hotel heiress who’s never worked a day in her life. In the days leading up to Christmas, she gets engaged on a ski trip and everything changes…but not in the way she was hoping. Blistering winds and snowy weather conditions lead to an accident on the slopes that lands her in the hospital. She’s rescued by a lodge owner named Jake (Chord Overstreet) and is diagnosed with amnesia. Out of options and with nowhere to go, Sierra stays with her rescuer and his daughter, as she attempts to learn the true meaning of Christmas.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Release Date: November 11 in Theaters

The final film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is here! Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a sequel to the 2018 origin story, is steeped in mourning. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular hero, died from colon cancer in 2020, leaving the highly-anticipated sequel to shift its narrative gears. Rather than replacing Boseman, Marvel decided to have his character, King T’Challa, also die in the film. The sequel explores the Wakandan way of life after the passing of their leader and introduces us to Namor (Tenoch Huerta), an underwater threat who’s peeking his head above sea level. The movie stars Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Michaela Cole, and Martin Freeman.

My Father’s Dragon

Release Date: November 11 on Netflix

Does your Dad have a dragon? Based on the 1948 Newbery-honored book of the same name by Ruth Stiles Gannett and brought to life by the five-time Oscar-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon, My Father’s Dragon tells the beautiful story of Elmer Elevator (Jacob Tremblay), a young boy who leaves the city and heads to Wild Island to search for Boris (Gaten Matarazzo), a dragon in captivity. During their travels, Elmer and Boris encounter strange and mysterious creatures, discovering more about themselves in the process. The film features many famous voices, including those of Judy Greer, Chris O’Dowd, Dianne Wiest, Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg, and Ian McShane.

Sam & Kate

Release Date: November 11 in Theaters

It’s all relative. Darren Le Gallo’s Sam & Kate brings together Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek as well as their real-life children. The family dramedy tells the story of Sam (Jake Hoffman), who spends his days either working at a chocolate shop, sketching, or taking care of his widowed father, Bill (Dustin Hoffman). Sam falls for local bookshop owner, Kate (Spacek’s real daughter, Schuyler Fisk) who also has her hands full with her older parent, Tina (Sissy Spacek). It also turns out that Bill is starting to have feelings for Tina. Can the four successfully navigate love and loss?

The Friendship Game

Release Date: November 11

You might be able to trust your friends, but can you trust this game? Cobra Kai star Peyton List leads The Friendship Game, the teen sci-fi thriller that follows a tight-knit group of friends who discover a puzzle object that tests their relationships in more deadly ways than one. The movie also stars Brendan Meyer, Kelcey Mawema, Dylan Schombing, and Kaitlyn Santa Juana.

The Son

Release Date: November 11 in Theaters

Florian Zeller, the director and co-writer of the Oscar-winning film The Father, returns to the world of complicated family dynamics with a prequel called The Son. Based on Zeller’s play, Le Fils, the family drama follows Peter (Hugh Jackman), the son of Anthony Hopkins’ character in The Father, who is consumed by work and raising his new baby with his wife, Beth (Vanessa Kirby). When Peter’s 17-year-old son Nicholas (Zen McGrath) and ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) reappear, Peter does his best to give his son the life his father never gave him.

Poker Face

Release Date: November 16 in Theaters

Are you all in? Oscar winner Russell Crowe certainly is in Poker Face, a film he not only stars in but also directed and co-wrote with Stephen M. Coates. Crowe plays Miami tech billionaire Jake, a gambler who invites his buddies (though, he actually doesn’t seem too keen on them) to his estate for a high-stakes game of poker. Jake, who believes that “life is just a game,” actually poisons his “friends” for a form of revenge. But when a mysterious group of armed home invaders storms the property, Jake is forced to work with them to escape with his life.

The Wonder

Release Date: November 16 on Netflix

Full on faith, not food. In the 1860s set film The Wonder, Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh stars as Lib Wright, a British nurse who travels to Ireland to examine the mysterious case of Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), a young, devout Catholic who claims to not have eaten since her eleventh birthday four months ago. Anna appears completely healthy, leaving the entire village mesmerized and Lib troubled. Is this a miracle or something evil? The film is based on the novel by Emma Donoghue, who co-wrote it with playwright Alice Birch and director Sebastián Lelio.

Christmas with You

Release Date: November 17 on Netflix

Who do you want to spend Christmas with? In Christmas with You, music superstar Angelina (Aimee Garcia) needs a hit song and feels too disconnected from her fans. When she stumbles across a social media video to her from a fan (Deja Monique Cruz), Angelina decides to grant the girl’s Christmas wish and meet her. Angelina quickly becomes taken by the small town during the holidays, as well as her fan’s doting father (Freddie Prinze Jr.). Could this family give her career the boost it needs?

A Christmas Story Christmas

Release Date: November 17 on HBO Max

He’s back! Star of the 1983 movie A Christmas Story, Peter Billingsley reprises his role of Ralphie Parker nearly 40 years later for the HBO Max sequel A Christmas Story Christmas. Now an adult, Ralphie returns to his childhood home with his family and children for a special Christmas and reconnects with some people from his past in the process. Scott Schwartz, Zack Ward, R.D. Robb, and Ian Petrella are set to return as Flick, Scut, Schwartz, and Randy, respectively.

Spirited

Release Date: November 18 on Apple TV+

Fa la la! Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are here to bring us some Christmas cheer in Spirited, a modern retelling of Charles Dickens's classic Christmas tale, A Christmas Carol. The festive musical comedy follows the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) who, on Christmas Eve, selects the “dark soul” of a Scrooge-y fellow named Clint Briggs (Reynolds). Present is caught off guard when Clint decides to ask him questions about his past, present, and future. Now, we get to learn about what the famous Ghosts want out of life. The clever re-telling also stars Octavia Spencer and Joe Tippett and was written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris.