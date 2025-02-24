Ready for an all-new Collider screening first? Buckle up, Los Angeles, because we’re teaming up with Paramount Pictures and in 4DX at Regal for an immersive moviegoing experience that’s going to put you directly into the action of directing duo Dan Berk and Robert Olsen’s action-comedy Novocaine, starring The Boys’ Jack Quaid. The filmmakers behind 2019’s Villains are back with another genre mashup to keep us on the edge of our seats in a whole new way, and we want you to see it before the crowds! As if you need more reason to clear your schedule, the duo will also be joining us after the movie for an exclusive Q&A. Read on for full details on how to enter to win tickets.

“It's not about how many times you fall, but how many times you get back up,” and in Novocaine, Quaid’s Nathan Caine embodies this philosophy. Due to a rare condition, this average “normal guy” is completely unable to feel physical pain, which impresses the girl of his dreams, played by Amber Midthunder (Prey), who likens him to a superhero. To Nathan, he’s just a regular guy, but when a heist goes south, his love interest is taken hostage, and Nate steps up to take the criminals down one by one, unintentionally turning into some kind of everyman John Wick.

Swept up in his mission for love, Nate steals cop cars, tracks down the bad guys, and takes a knife through his hand, and all the while, his body count keeps piling up. Despite his newly-tapped ability to kick ass, poor Nate still gags at the sight of blood and apologizes profusely for the heinous things he does. Joining Quaid on this wild ride are Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Jacob Batalon, Ray Nicholson (Smile 2), and Betty Gabriel (Get Out).

‘Novocaine’ in 4DX at Regal Screening Details

If spending an evening with us watching a movie in 4DX at Regal and chatting with the filmmakers sounds like a good time, join us on Wednesday, March 5, at the Regal North Hollywood. This extra-special screening begins at 7 pm, so plan accordingly. After the movie, Collider’s Steve Weintraub will moderate a Q&A with Berk and Olsen, the writer-directors behind Villains with Maika Monroe (It Follows) and Bill Skarsgård (Nosferatu) and 2022’s trippy Significant Other with Monroe and Jake Lacy (The White Lotus).

How to Get ‘Novocaine’ 4DX Tickets

For your chance to win tickets to the screening, hit this link to provide us with your email address. Be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you, and RSVP as soon as possible to ensure you get a seat. You don’t want to miss out on this action-packed event! We'll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to March 5, so keep an eye out.

Novocaine officially hits theatres on March 14.