One of the joys of the post-John Wick era of action movies is the fact that many actors who you would not consider to be action stars are getting the chance to be ass-kicking heroes. It is a lot of fun to see an actor like Jack Quaid get the opportunity to lead an action comedy like Novocaine. Quaid has proven to be a very charismatic star with The Boys and Scream, but his self-deprecating sense of humor isn’t the type of perspective that is generally seen in the genre. The movie features some of the most creative kills and setpieces in recent memory, all while being able to lampoon a long-standing issue in action cinema, in which the main character appears to be impervious to danger.

Quaid stars in Novocaine as the mild-mannered assistant bank manager Nathan Caine, who has a congenital insensitivity to pain. This means that he doesn’t have to deal with bruises, burns, and broken bones in the same way that others do, and isn’t aware of when his body is seriously injured, which actually makes it challenging to connect with other people emotionally. Making the main hero literally unable to be wounded satirizes action heroes who are able to walk away from significant danger without ever showing any signs of fatigue or injury. Ironically, the fact that Nathan can’t feel pain puts him in more danger; he is barely able to notice if he has sustained critical injuries to his limbs, and is forced to remind himself to take medications in order to ensure that he doesn’t lose consciousness.

Nathan’s rare disorder allows the film to be more creative with its action, as he is able to do the sort of stunts that would be impossible for a traditional character to do without the movie feeling entirely unrealistic. Between reaching into a scorching-hot frying pan to grab a gun, using his glass-ridden fists to beat up a neo-Nazi, and breaking his own thumb to get out of his handcuffs, Nathan’s durability becomes a hilarious running gag. Quaid does a great job of showing how Nathan is forced to feign vulnerability in order to prevent his opponents from picking up on his hidden strengths, as one of the most amusing scenes involves him having to pretend to be in serious pain when he is being tortured. It’s refreshing to see that Novocaine understands that audiences want to see characters that aren’t infinitely powerful, as there is little suspense whenever they are in danger. Novocaine gives its protagonist the perfect excuse to push his body to the most extreme limits imaginable, but that doesn’t mean that he is invincible.

'Novocaine' Finds a Different Way To Create Stakes