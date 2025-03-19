Summary Novocaine blends genres deftly: action, comedy, and romance, with an original concept.

Amber Midthunder and Jack Quaid bonded instantly, enhancing their characters' central romance.

Midthunder's portrayal of Sherry in Novocaine showcases vulnerability and complexity in a leading lady.

For many audiences, it was Amber Midthunder’s remarkable presence as Naru in 2022’s Predator prequel Prey where she made her indomitable first impression. For many, it was her memorable role as Kerry Loudermilk in Marvel’s Legion. She’s graced Reservation Dogs, Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, and co-starred with Liam Neeson twice in one year. Now she’s teaming up with the directors behind Villains and Significant Other, Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, for the action-packed comedy Novocaine pairing Midthunder with Jack Quaid (The Boys).

Novocaine follows Quaid’s mild-mannered Nathan Caine as he lives his easy-going day-to-day life as a bank exec living with a rare disorder called CIP, which leaves Nathan literally feeling zero pain. He works with his crush, Midthunder’s Sherry, and e-games with his best bud, Roscoe (MCU Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon). But when Sherry is kidnapped by criminal Simon (Smile 2’s Ray Nicholson) during a bank robbery, Quaid uses this genetic disorder to his advantage to rescue her. The film also stars Matt Walsh (Veep) and Betty Gabriel (Get Out).

Collider’s own Meredith Loftus had the opportunity to speak with Midthunder and chat with her about all things Novocaine. During this conversation, they discuss her instant kinship with Quaid, executing such a fun, unique action concept, as well as what she knows about Prey 2 rumors and if she’d ever return as Legion’s beloved Kerry Loudermilk.

‘Novocaine’ Is A Perfect Blend Of Genres

“I'm a huge fan of genre movies and franchises…this has all the fun of that, while being an original idea.”

MEREDITH LOFTUS: Amber, congratulations on Novocaine. I watched it last night, and I thought it was so much fun.

MIDTHUNDER: Oh, thank you!

Seriously, the way that Novocaine blends so many genres together and does it so deftly, I was really amazed by that. When you got the script, or however you were attached to it, what about the movie made you want to say yes to this?

MIDTHUNDER: Honestly, there are endless reasons. There was nothing for me to say no to about this movie. The first thing was that I saw Jack was attached to it when I got the email and immediately I was like, “Yes, I'm doing this movie.” My agents were like, “You should read the script first because that's important.” I was also a fan of Dan and Bobby. I thought that the movie was so unique and fun. Obviously, I'm a huge fan of genre movies and franchises and all that stuff, but this has all the fun of that, while being an original idea. It's so unique. Even the concept of watching Jack do these action sequences, where as actors all you're taught is to convey the pain. So to have to watch him rework this world of: how do you do an action sequence, take those hits, and be in character, but not do that part? I thought that was so unique and fun. Dan and Bobby are so great at blending genres. If you've seen Villains or any of their other movies, it's all these concepts that on paper you could not describe or make sense together, yet somehow they do. There just was absolutely nothing to say no to for me.

I think it shows, honestly. It looked like everyone involved had a lot of fun. Can you talk to me about the set experience of filming every day? Was everything the script or were there areas of improv that happened?

MIDTHUNDER: It was both, I would say. I mean, Dan and Bobby were very encouraging of setting an environment where you could feel free. I feel like we had an: “Okay, let's do it this way, then let's try it this way, and then now whatever you feel.” It was such a great way to feel free in that way. You would definitely connect to your character differently when you have that sort of environment. But I think a movie like this, it's very easy for it to feel overwhelming, or for it to feel way too big when you're doing so much, especially that's uncharted territory– even for me. Playing a character like this is so different. It's easy to feel a little bit afraid of that, but Dan and Bobby, really early on, set this: “we're having fun and then everything is just so simple.” It was fun to shoot this movie. It was a really nice experience, so that made everything go by a lot easier for me, at least. I had a great time.

Amber Midthunder And Jack Quaid Became Immediate Best Friends

Image via Paramount Pictures

It shows. As much of this movie is an action-comedy, I think my favorite part about this was the central romance of it all between your character Sherry and Nathan. Can you describe to me what the bonding experience was like for you and Jack in order to make those scenes hit?

MIDTHUNDER: Starting off, we have a connection by way of our mutual friend Dan Trachtenberg, who was the director of Prey and directed the first episode of The Boys. All through the process of shooting Prey, he would mention Jack to me and just be like, “Jack is a guy you have to meet. He's so wonderful. He's such a good guy. I feel like you guys would be so great in something together.” And anytime he would see Jack, I think he was having the same conversations with him, opposite. We have Dan Trachtenberg to thank for this [Laugh] pairing. It kind of started there. I just really had wanted to work with him for years. We didn't actually meet until we were both signed on to this movie for the first time. He was signed on, I signed on, then we had lunch together in L.A., and that was it! Then we were in Cape Town. I think we just got really fortunate in the way that we found out really early on that we were very compatible in the way that we work and the way that we approach characters.

It was really nice to feel like you had a friend. Very instantly we were like: “So best friends? Best friends.” It was nice to feel like you have someone who's going through a situation with you. It was our first time shooting in Cape Town and the movie really does live or die on this relationship. If you are bought into this romance that drives Nate's character to do all the things he does– all of that. It can be a lot of pressure, but it was so nice to have a partner like him. We just got really really fortunate. We also had a lot of rehearsal time. We rehearsed for two weeks before we started shooting, and then our most intense scenes were the first week of shooting together. We got thrown in the deep end very quickly [Laughs].

Amber Midthunder’s Sherry Is A Different Brand of Leading Lady

“For her to be afforded those complexities, I was so grateful for.”

Image via Paramount Pictures

My favorite scenes of Sherry are when she's being her most vulnerable, when she is starting to get intimate with Nathan and he sees her scars, which is such a guarded thing for her. You can kind of see it there. Even when the realization comes about Sherry's connection to the heist and that moment. What's it like for you to play a character like Sherry, where you are jumping back and forth of: are you feigning this relationship? Your connection with your brother, and just the moral complexities that come with her.

MIDTHUNDER: That was my favorite thing about her. Her journey really is one of vulnerability. She's somebody who is very obviously guarded. She's got a lot of walls up and I think is caught by surprise when she has this experience with Nathan. My favorite line in the movie is when she says: “We're all hiding something; we're just looking for someone that we can show it to.”

Great line. Seriously.

I love that line because I think it's so true. It's really true of their relationship mutually. They're both people who have learned how to protect themselves and all of a sudden in each other's presence, don't have to and that's weirdly alarming as much as it is disarming. And I think that's a really special thing. Also, when you find that in real life, feeling seen is so special, and they really have that with each other. They see each other in a way that Sherry has never been seen before in her life or felt genuinely loved by anybody. I think that's enough to set her off on this journey and it's not one you normally see from a character like that. Normally, the female love interest in a movie like this is just– that's all it is. So, for her to be afforded those complexities, I was so grateful.

‘Novocaine’ Reignited Amber Midthunder’s Love of Stunts

Image via Paramount Pictures

Well, those complexities and honestly badassery with the stunts, especially towards the second half of the movie kicking into gear. Can you tell me about the process of the stunts for you? How does it compare to previous projects you've been on?

MIDTHUNDER: Yeah, this was so much easier for me. [Laughs] Really, because it was just all on Jack and I really felt for him. I relate to him. I have been there. It was really nice for me to be in an action movie and feel like I was physically coasting. I was definitely not the one doing the heavy lifting and it also really reignited my passion for action movies. Like after Prey, I took a moment. This really reminded me of how much I love that environment. How much I love working with stunt people!

We had an amazing stunt team on this movie: Stanimir [Stamatov], our coordinator and Radoslav [Parvanov], our fight choreographer, and my stunt double Leanne [Mullon]. They were all so amazing. Being in this environment, telling these stories, really reminded me how much I love it. Just getting to do the action that she had and still being able to play a character that has her own grit, is the thing that I loved the most. It was a really fun balance to have an experience like this.

Will There Be A ‘Prey 2?’

“There's some fun ideas out there that I've heard that are very cool.”

Image via Hulu

It sounds like it whet your appetite for action movies again, and I would be remiss if I didn't ask—Collider loves Prey. I know we have definitely been waiting and clamoring for Prey 2. Have there been any talks about a sequel?

MIDTHUNDER: I don't know what's happening. I genuinely don't. I also want to do another one. I would be happy to do another one. I love Dan Trachtenberg with my whole heart. I love that world, I love that character, and I think that there are some fun ideas out there that I've heard that are very cool. I'm really excited. He obviously has Badlands coming out this year, so I'm really excited to see that. Whatever Dan does, I will always be his fan.

What would you like to see Naru tackle in a sequel if you had it your way?

MIDTHUNDER: Well, I think we have to hope that will become real, and we'll just wait.

Because we live in the multiverse crossover age. What would you rather be a part of? A Prey/Alien crossover or Kerry Loudermilk making a cameo in Avengers: Secret Wars?

MIDTHUNDER: Oh my gosh! I would love to be Kerry again. I love Kerry. That character and that project changed my life forever, and I would love to do that. That would be so much fun.

Marvel: @ us.

MIDTHUNDER: Marvel, call me. [Laughs]

Novocaine is in theaters now.