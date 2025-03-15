In what's shaping up to be an exceptionally disappointing weekend at the box office, all three films poised to claim the top three spots have one thing in common. They've all earned the same grade on CinemaScore, the polling platform that tabulates how likely a viewer is to recommend a movie to others. Novocaine finds itself in a tight race for the number one spot with the holdover release Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson. Meanwhile, the week's other new release, director Steven Soderbergh's espionage thriller Black Bag, is currently expected to claim the third spot.

Both Black Bag and Novocaine, like Mickey 17, earned a B CinemaScore from opening day audiences. This doesn't bode too well for the future; typically, a movie that earns a high CinemaScore grade survives longer in theaters. But Novocaine's positive reviews might come in handy. The movie currently holds a "fresh" 81% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with its audience score currently standing at an even better 88%. In his review, Collider's Jeff Ewing described Novocaine as "a gory, bonkers action-comedy premise anchored by a set of strong performances and a surprisingly poignant meet-cute, making for a wildly memorable action outing."

Starring Jack Quaid, the movie was directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. Quaid most recently starred in the horror-thriller Companion, which earned a slightly superior B+ CinemaScore. The movie ended up grossing $20 million domestically and over $35 million worldwide, against a reported production budget of around $10 million. In Novocaine, Quaid plays a man who feels no pain; the action comedy was produced on a reported budget of $18 million. Novocaine is poised to gross around $8 million this weekend, which means that it will have to rely on those positive reviews for further traction.

Jack Quaid Is on a Roll