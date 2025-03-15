In what could be the lowest-grossing weekend of the year, two new releases will eat into the holdover science-fiction film Mickey 17's audience. The horror-action-comedy Novocaine, starring Jack Quaid as a man who feels no pain, is eying the top spot this weekend, after generating nearly $4 million on its first day of release. This includes the $1.7 million that it made in Thursday's previews. Novocaine is expected to generate around $8 million this weekend, which is around the same amount projected for Mickey 17. Directed by Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson, the big-budget film delivered a rather underwhelming $19 million debut last weekend.

Mickey 17 should be able to pass the $30 million mark by Sunday. Novocaine is relying heavily on positive critical reviews; it currently sits at a "fresh" 81% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider's Jeff Ewing describing it as "a good time at the movies with enough heart for an emotionally connected core." Also starring Amber Midthunder, Novocaine is directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, and produced on a reported budget of $18 million. Opening day audiences seemed to be generally happy with the movie, awarding it a B grade on CinemaScore.

Director Steven Soderbergh's espionage thriller Black Bag earned a B CinemaScore as well, but its Rotten Tomatoes score stands at an excellent 97%. Starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett, Black Bag is expected to generate around $6 million this weekend, which is rather low for a movie that cost a reported $50 million to produce. Black Bag grossed $2.7 million on its opening day, which includes the $850,000 that it made in Thursday's previews. It's Soderbergh's second release of the year, after the horror film Presence, which ended up grossing just under $10 million worldwide.

