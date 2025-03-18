Jack Quaid’s latest action thriller took the top spot at the box office this weekend despite opening with less than $10 million domestically. With exactly $8.7 million in earnings coming from stateside markets and $1.8 million internationally, Novocaine led the slowest weekend of the year at the box office thus far, which saw the total collective gross of every movie playing in theaters land at $50 million. This has been well over $100 million for some weekends of the year, but even with three new arrivals and other major blockbusters playing in theaters, Novocaine’s $8.7 million was the best the domestic box office could return this weekend. The film also stars Prey breakout Amber Midthunder and MCU Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon.

Novocaine barely boasts a $1 million lead over the second and third-place competitors at the box office this weekend. Finishing in the #2 spot is Mickey 17, the comedic sci-fi epic from Academy Award-winner Bong Joon Ho that hauled in $7.5 million during its second weekend in theaters, a startling 60% drop from last weekend where it earned $19 million. Mickey 17 now sits at $33 million in domestic markets and $34 million internationally for a worldwide cumulative haul of $67 million. Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag fell suit behind Mickey 17 this weekend with a $7.5 million domestic opening, and strong reviews for the film certainly helped box office turnout. Black Bag also added $4.2 million from foreign markets this weekend to help push its global total to $11.7 million. The spy thriller stars Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett.

Picking up the third and fourth-place spots at the box office this weekend are Captain America: Brave New World and The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. The former, which features Anthony Mackie’s big-screen debut as the Star Spangled Man, grossed $5.4 million in its fifth weekend in theaters, a 34% drop from last weekend’s $8.3 million. Brave New World has now collected $185 million domestically and $203 million internationally for a $388 million global total. As for the animated Looney Tunes movie, it debuted with $3.1 million this weekend at the domestic box office, and it has also earned $840,000 in foreign markets to help it reach the $4 million mark worldwide. The film was directed by Peter Browngardt and stars Eric Bauza and Candi Milo.

A24 Struggles To Find Success With ‘Opus’ While ‘Mufasa’ and ‘Paddington’ Continue Earning