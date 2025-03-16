One of the lowest-grossing weekends at the domestic box office will witness the arrival of a new champion. Paramount’s action comedy Novocaine led the field with an estimated opening weekend haul of $8.7 million — among the lowest in the post-pandemic era. Starring Jack Quaid in the central role of a man who cannot feel pain, Novocaine toppled last week’s number one film, Mickey 17, from the top spot and sent it spiraling to number three. Directed by Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson, Mickey 17 is turning out to be quite a disaster; the movie debuted with around a tenth of its reported $120 million production budget, and will be released on digital streaming platforms as early as next week.

But such is the state of the box office these days. Under-performers are shown no mercy, regardless of the talent involved. Director Bong and Pattinson are A-listers, as are Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, whose well-liked action comedy The Fall Guy was also given an extremely short theatrical run by Universal last year. Mickey 17 passed the $30 million milestone at the domestic box office this weekend, with an estimated $7.5 million haul. It should tap out at around $40 million, which means that it’ll likely fall short of Bong’s Korean-language Oscar-winner Parasite. That film made more than $50 million domestically just before the pandemic.

The number two spot went to another debutante, the espionage thriller Black Bag. Directed by the prolific Steven Soderbergh and starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender in the lead roles, Black Bag’s tremendous reviews didn’t translate into box office success. Despite a “fresh” 97% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, Black Bag grossed only an estimated $7.5 million in its first weekend of release. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $50 million, which is far greater than the reported $2 million production budget of Soderbergh’s Presence. The horror film debuted theatrically in January, and grossed around $10 million worldwide.

'Captain America: Brave New World' Continues Its Quest Toward the $200 Million Mark