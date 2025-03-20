Having debuted this past weekend to positive reviews but mixed box office response, the action comedy Novocaine has now hit its first domestic box office milestone. Starring Jack Quaid as a man who feels no pain, Novocaine was released on the back of an inventive marketing campaign, and during a particularly disappointing period at the domestic box office. It holds the unflattering distinction of having topped the lowest-grossing weekend of the year, with a little under $9 million across its first three days of release. The movie has now hit the $10 million mark domestically.

It's also approaching the $15 million milestone globally, having been launched in a handful of territories in Asia last week. Directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, Novocaine opened alongside fellow newcomers Black Bag, the espionage thriller by Steven Soderbergh; the animated film The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, distributed by Ketchup Entertainment; and the faith-based film The Last Supper. None of these movies were able to hit the $10 million mark in their debut; none managed to hit the $1 million mark on Monday.

But Novocaine topped the domestic charts on discount Tuesday, with a $1.1 million haul. Produced on a reported budget of $18 million, the movie opened to positive reviews, and is currently sitting at a "fresh" 83% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. More importantly, it seems to have pleased audiences, who've given it an even better 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Jeff Ewing described Novocaine as "a wildly memorable action outing," and praised it for having a heart underneath all the violence.

Quaid Is Having a Dream Run, Both Critically and Commercially