Actor Jack Quaid has experienced commercial success before, with the hit fifth film in the Scream series, and, more recently, with the horror film Companion. He also played a memorable supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s Best Picture-winning biopic Oppenheimer, not to mention the legions of admirers that he has accrued thanks to a lead role in the Prime Video series The Boys. But this week’s Novocaine marks his debut as a studio leading man. The Paramount movie claimed the number one spot at the domestic box office in its debut weekend, while seeing a mixed response internationally.

Novocaine grossed an estimated $8.5 million domestically, and another $1.8 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $10.5 million. Produced on a reported budget of $18 million, the action comedy is directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. Novocaine opened alongside another original film, Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag. The espionage thriller finished second on the domestic charts, but cost around three times as much as Novocaine. However, both films earned the same B grade on CinemaScore, and currently hold “certified fresh” ratings on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Novocaine is sitting on an 82% approval rating on RT, in addition to an encouraging 89% audience score. This suggests that the movie — in it, Quaid plays a man who feels no pain — might survive a couple of punches from competition in the coming weeks. Writing for Collider, Jeff Ewing praised Novocaine for balancing the action with emotionally resonant moments, and wrote that the movie “adds a layer of real vulnerability that is often absent in action comedies with absurd premises.”

Quaid Is Having a Solid Run at the Box Office