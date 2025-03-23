Having now completed a full week in theaters, the action comedy film Novocaine is slowly inching towards box office success. While the marketplace isn’t exactly conducive towards original films these days — this was made evident last week, with no movie cracking the $10 million mark — Novocaine’s controlled budget could prove to be the pivotal difference between success and failure. This weekend, the film recovered its reported $18 million production budget, effectively making it a solid investment for Paramount. The studio is coming off the massive success of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, although the scrappy Novocaine was never expected to be as huge a success.

With $15 million domestically and another $5.3 million from overseas markets, Novocaine has now generated a cumulative global total of $21 million. The movie’s international roll-out is still in its early stages, which means that it has a chance of earning more in the coming weeks. Novocaine features Jack Quaid as a man who feels no pain; it also stars Prey breakout Amber Midthunder in a supporting role. The movie is directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, who spearheaded it to critical acclaim. It’s becoming increasingly common for films like this to debut directly on streaming, and for Novocaine to receive a theatrical run is a positive sign for the marketplace.

Novocaine holds a “fresh” 83% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But more importantly, the film’s audience score stands at an even better 86%. Somewhat surprisingly, however, Novocaine had a bigger second weekend drop than Steven Soderbergh’s espionage thriller Black Bag, which had a similarly disappointing debut last week. Produced on a far greater reported budget of $50 million, Black Bag is closing in on Novocaine domestically.

Quaid's Quickly Establishing Himself As a Theatrical Star