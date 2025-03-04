Novocaine is a comedic action thriller that comes to theaters next month. Similar in style to other one-man-army films like Nobody and Love Hurts, the movie will be packed with high-intensity fight scenes and sprinkled with hilarious moments. The movie introduces a man with a rare disorder who becomes an unlikely hero when his dream girl is taken hostage by a group of armed men, leading to a thrilling and comedic pursuit. Read on to find out everything you need to know about this upcoming (mostly) pain-free movie!

Image via Paramount Pictures

Yes! Novocaine will have a wide theatrical release on March 14, 2025, also famously known as “Pi Day.” Other movies sharing that release date include Steven Soderbergh’s spy thriller, Black Bag, period piece crime mystery The Actor, and the A24 thriller, Opus, starring Ayo Edibiri and John Malkovich.

7 Where Can You Watch ‘Novocaine’?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Novocaine will be released exclusively in theaters on March 14 in 4DX, D-Box, and MX4D formats. Distributed by Paramount Pictures, the movie will likely be available to watch on Paramount+ after its theatrical run and available to rent or purchase on other streaming platforms in a digital release. Tickets for early viewing are available at select theaters. If you're too impatient to wait for the wide release on March 14, you can enter to win tickets to an early screening and Q&A through Collider, or you can find options to purchase tickets to watch it at a location near you before the official release below!

Official Website

6 What Is 'Novocaine' Rated?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Novocaine has been rated R by the MPA "for strong bloody violence, grisly images, and language throughout."

5 How Long Is 'Novocaine'?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Novocaine has a runtime of 110 minutes (or 1 hour and 50 minutes).

4 Is There a Trailer for ‘Novocaine’?

Yes! The trailer was released two months ago and has been making its rounds as it gets closer to the theatrical release. The official trailer has already amassed 9.4 million views. You can watch the trailer above

As you can see in the trailer, mild-mannered Nathan Caine embarks on a crazy pursuit of bank robbers who have taken his girlfriend hostage. He’s no superhero and can barely stomach violence, but he will do whatever it takes to rescue her.