Before The Boys Season 5 wraps up, Jack Quaid will be kept busy promoting his latest film, Novocaine. The actor has been making leaps ever since his breakout role in the Prime Video hit series, this time around playing an average bank manager who goes on a quest to rescue the girl of his dreams after she is kidnapped. Although the plot might seem same old, there is a catch to it. Quaid's character might be the nice guy trying to save the day (which is not so far off from what Hughie does), but he is also diagnosed with congenial insensitivity to pain (CIP). This means that while he is out there fighting off criminals, he is also getting progressively injured without feeling pain in the slightest.

With blood dripping down his skin and burns and bruises all over his body, the overlying question is whether the protagonist can survive while on his mission. In case this new action comedy directed by Robert Olsen and Dan Berk piqued your interest, and you are planning to watch it upon release, here is a guide to when and where you can see it.

Is 'Novocaine' Coming to Theaters?

Yes, Novocaine will officially arrive on the big screen mid-March. The project was first announced in October 2023, and was filmed in South Africa in April of last year.

The action comedy is coming out on Friday, March 14, and it will compete with Steven Soderbergh's latest directorial effort at the box office during its opening weekend. In Black Bag, a spy thriller led by Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, a couple is put to the test after one of the two is suspected of betraying the nation's trust. Aside from Novocaine and Black Bag, A24's horror flick Opus and a new entry to the Looney Tunes franchise will also premiere in theaters that day.

What Formats Will 'Novocaine' Be Playing In?

Standard IMAX Dolby Cinema MX4D D-BOX 4DX RPX Yes No No Yes Yes Yes No

Watch the Trailer for 'Novocaine'

Novocaine's trailer came out in December, and it starts off with Nathan "Nate" Caine on a date with Shari, a co-worker he's been interested in for quite some time. During their conversation, he reveals that he has a condition that prevents him from feeling any pain. Although she says that he is like a superhero, he doesn't really see it that way. After all, the character has to be extra cautious of not breaking bones and bleeding out, because his body won't signal that he needs medical assistance. Yet, when the bank he works at gets raided and the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, Nate's first instinct is to track down the criminals and rescue her. That is when his numbness of pain comes to play, with him fighting off thugs and getting severely injured in the process. Throughout the trailer, the protagonist gets stabbed, burned, and shot, without feeling a thing, which makes us question whether he will complete his mission before his body fails him.

Here is the film's official synopsis, provided by Paramount Pictures:

"When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, everyman Nate (Jack Quaid) turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back."

What Are the Box Office Projections of 'Novocaine'?

According to Box Office Pro, Novocaine is predicted to make $12 to $18 million during its domestic opening weekend. The numbers are based on the fact that the film might be a sleeper hit, since it's the only action-packed production premiering mid-March. The absence of competition within the genre could benefit the project's performance at the box office.

Three Movies to Watch Before 'Novocaine'

Before watching Novocaine on the big screen, you might be wondering whether there are other films with a similar feel that you can check out. Gladly, we have three recommendations that fit the bill.

'Companion' (2025)

Before starring in the upcoming action comedy, Jack Quaid led a thriller that came out earlier this year which in some ways also questions the lengths to which you can go to to protect the person you love. In Companion, he plays Josh, Iris' (Sophie Thatcher) meant-to-be boyfriend. At least that's what she thinks up until finding out that she's, in reality, a robot programmed to be his ideal partner. With the sole purpose of satisfying his needs and making him happy, Iris' settings are limited to how much intelligence he allows her to have and what information he relays to her about their relationship. On a weekend getaway with friends, a billionaire's death leads to a bloody turn of events, with Josh's companion robot slowly becoming more autonomous.