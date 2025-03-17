Paramount’s action comedy Novocaine saw the brilliant Jack Quaid continue his strong 2025 run, following the late-January release of the widely acclaimed sci-fi thriller, Companion. Having just debuted in theaters across the most recent weekend, Novocaine is already proving hugely popular, not only thanks to a strong opening CinemaScore rating of "B", but also the movie's "certified fresh" 82% from critics on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, which is topped off with an even-better 87% from audiences.

Thanks to winning its first box office weekend with a domestic total of $8.7 million that saw the movie already rise to $10.5 million worldwide, Novocaine has helped its lead star edge closer to new box office heights, with the beloved son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid now less than $4 million from hitting the $3.4 billion mark in his total career box office. Given Novocaine's current trajectory at the box office, it is likely this gap will be closed within the next few days, with the end of the next weekend also likely marking another major milestone for Quaid. Said milestone comes from his domestic box office total as an actor, with just $14 million separating Quaid from the $1.5 billion mark.

Currently, Quaid is #639 on the list of highest-grossing actors of all time, with the upcoming milestone helping him get one step closer to climbing the ranks and overtaking #638, Ashley Greene. Interestingly, despite being in many fewer projects than his father, Jack is only 43 places away from overtaking Dennis in all-time box office gross, with roughly $140 million separating the pair. Should Novocaine continue to impress, as well as other upcoming projects, it might not be long before a new king of the box office is crowned in the Quaid household.

What is Jack Quaid's Highest-Grossing Movie?