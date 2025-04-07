One of the early must-watch titles from 2025 is the action-comedy Novocaine. Led by The Boys' star Jack Quaid, the movie centers around a man who has a condition that prevents him from feeling physical pain. This means that Nathan (Quaid) can power through thugs without being held back by injuries, and those injuries are a bit of a standout in the movie. In order to celebrate Novocaine's arrival on digital, Collider can exclusively unveil a featurette in which Quaid and director duo Dan Berk and Robert Olson talk about their favorite creation from the prosthetics team.

One of the injuries that we can easily "feel" while Nathan doesn't is his deep-fried hand. The moment when the protagonist soaks his hand in boiling oil to get a gun is one that gives chills to whoever watches it, and the team had to make sure that we got the full impact of it. Quaid describes it best, calling it "unique and so gross." The featurette shows some different versions of it, and they are all incredibly hard to look at.

Berk and Olson also revealed that including the scene in Novocaine eventually made them realize something: Nathan isn't a superhero and doesn't have healing powers, so he's stuck with the "fried hand" for the rest of the movie. The filmmakers had to constantly remind themselves that the injured hand was still there, which ended up becoming a bit of a running gag with viewers being reminded all the time that, yep, his hand still looks horrible. They single out a scene in which Nathan holds his cellphone up and it looks "ten times as disgusting" as they thought it was going to be.

'Novocaine' Is A Welcome Surprise

Novocaine became a bit of a surprise for managing the rare feat of being better than its trailer. It currently stands at an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Jeff Ewing called the movie "a gory body-horror Action rom-com with heart" and stated that it excels on its own themes. He wrote:

"The script makes good use of the premise throughout, finding comical uses of Caine's pain-free condition that also give him badass action moments, even if they’re unadvisable or accidental. The film's antagonists are set up as believable villains, and Quaid capably embodies a character a little out of his depth minus his extraordinary motivation."

The cast of Novocaine also features Amber Midthunder (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Ray Nicholson (Smile 2), Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Betty Gabriel (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Conrad Kemp (G20), Evan Hengst (Lioness) and Matt Walsh (Veep).

Novocaine is available to own or rent on VOD platforms now.