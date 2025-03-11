Jack Quaid (The Boys) has a peculiar condition in his new action-comedy movie Novocaine: he is physically incapable of feeling pain. However, the first reviews are in and they show that critics definitely felt something when they watched the movie. Rotten Tomatoes announced today that the new movie has debuted with an impressive 86% score on the platform — a number that instantly makes the movie one of the year's earliest must-watch titles.

Novocaine officially hits theaters this Friday, and the trailer is pretty clear on what we should expect from the story. Nathan Caine (Quaid) doesn't feel any pain at all, and when the woman he's interested in gets kidnapped by a bunch of bank robbers, he goes on a mission to take down every criminal in his way so he can save Sherry (Amber Midthunder). The advantage that he has is simple: because he can't feel pain, Nathan can keep fighting through cuts, bruises and everything that would make anyone flinch or faint.

The early impressions of Novocaine might help the movie's performance at the box office: it goes up against some heavyweights like Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman) and is directed by Bong Joon-ho (Parasite); Osgood Perkins' new horror movie The Monkey, which is inspired by a Stephen King short story and stars Theo James (The White Lotus); and Captain America: Brave New World — the newest Marvel entry will complete a month of exhibition in theaters, but it's still taking the top spots domestically at the box office.

Is 'Novocaine' Good? What Critics Are Saying

The chorus of praise for Novocaine includes a review by Collider's Jeff Ewing, who gave the movie an 8/10 rating in his review and called the movie "gory" and "bonkers," but also "a surprisingly poignant meet-cute, making for a wildly memorable action outing." He wrote:

"Novocaine is a fun romp that uses body horror trappings to deliver hard-hitting action. It dials the adrenaline up to intentionally absurd action and horror-movie-levels of gore, while maintaining humor and heart. Jack Quaid kills it as the mostly-every-man putting his body on the line for a woman who changed his life, and he sells the hell out of the premise. Amber Midthunder delivers a complex and enticing charm and badassery when needed, for a layered character. The stunt work is well conceived and executed, the editing is timed well for both hard-hitting damage and capably handled comedy. It’s a good time at the movies with enough heart for an emotionally connected core."

Novocaine premieres in theaters this Friday, March 14.

