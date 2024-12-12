We teased last week that the trailer for Novocaine was just around the corner, and now Paramount Pictures finally unveiled it for the whole world to see. The movie stars Jack Quaid (The Boys) as Nathan Caine - a man who was born with a condition that lets him feel no physical pain. Even though that would be a problem in everyday life, in an action scenario, it kind of makes him a superhero that can stay in fights without backing down. The movie is set to premiere on March 14, 2025.

Over the course of two and a half minutes, we see Quaid's character get bruised, stabbed, hit, burned and even frozen solid. This is just a glimpse of the kind of situations that he'll endure throughout the movie. The trailer also reveals that there's a good dose of John Wick going on in the action scenes, in the sense that Nathan is able to improvise with whatever items are around him at the moment of the fight.

At the same time, Nathan is reminded by Jacob Batalon's (Spider-Man: No Way Home) character that he's not Wolverine and can still die. Still, he probably will need more reminders, because Nathan behaves as if he's bulletproof. The reason why he does is because of love, as the whole story is kicked into motion because he meets and falls in love with the girl of his dreams (played by Amber Midthunder). The tides turn when the bank they work in is robbed and the criminals take her hostage, which prompts Nathan to go after her without thinking twice.

Is 'Novocaine' Bringing A New Duo Of Directors To Mainstream Media?

Novocaine is directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, who previously helmed Villains and Significant Other. Should the duo of directors prove they're also able to conduct a fast-paced action flick, we could be looking at the next exciting duo of filmmakers like The Daniels and The Russo Brothers. Judging by the trailer, Berk and Olsen are more than capable of handling it, and it's possible that Novocaine becomes one of the must-see early releases from 2025.

The screenplay of Novocaine is written by Lars Jacobson, who previously penned Day of the Dead: Bloodline. The cast also features Ray Nicholson (Smile 2), Matt Walsh (Ghosts), Betty Gabriel (Get Out), Evan Hengst (Lioness) and Conrad Kemp (Redeeming Love).

Novocaine premieres in theaters on March 14, 2025.