The Boys star, Jack Quaid is finding himself with superhuman abilities once more, but this time it's even more special as he doesn't need a suit or a cape to activate his numbing ability. The Hunger Games star is set to star in the action comedy, Novocaine, as its protagonist, Nathan Caine, a regular guy who is incapable of feeling physical pain. Collider exclusively covered a first look at the thriller which was released last year at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, and was soon followed by the release of an official trailer. However, Paramount Pictures isn't relenting in its marketing efforts as a new teaser tailored for its Super Bowl TV spot has just been released.

While this new spot features fewer sequences than the trailers previously released, it includes a special introduction from three of the film's stars, Quaid, Amber Midthunder (Prey), and Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home). Quaid goes first, saying: "Hey you come here, we're the cast of Novocaine." "You better see our movie," Midthunder adds before a concluding "Yeah" from Batalon who then swipes the camera away from the trio before the teaser begins to play. The brief teaser quickly runs through the core of the story while teasing some insane action sequences and an intense car chase. The synopsis reads:

"A mild-mannered introvert man named Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid) is born with a rare genetic disorder that makes him impervious to physical pain. When his new beau (Midthunder) is taken hostage in a bank robbery, his affliction becomes his superpower."

Who Are The Makers of 'Novocaine'?

Novocaine is directed by the American genre filmmaking duo Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, who made their feature directorial debut a decade ago in 2015's Body. Their talent has become in-demand of late as they recently helmed the 2022 horror thriller, Significant Other, starring Maika Monroe, and are currently working on their next projects, Swarm and Silent Retreat.

The screenplay for Novocaine was provided by Lars Jacobson, who is best recognized for the 2017 zombie thriller, Day of the Dead: Bloodline which starred Sophie Skelton and Jeff Gum. Novocaine features an ensemble cast that includes a couple of horror favorites — Smile 2 breakout star, Ray Nicholson, established scream queen Betty Gabriel (It Lives Inside), Matt Walsh (Into the Storm), Lou Beatty Jr. (A Million Little Things), Evan Hengst (The Kissing Booth), and Conrad Kemp (An Act of Defiance). Producers for the movie include Drew Simon, Tory Tunnell, Joby Harold, Sam Speiser, Matt Schwartz, and Julian Rosenberg.

Novocaine will debut in theaters worldwide on March 14, 2025, the same day that will see the release of Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag, and Mark Anthony Green's Opus. Check out the funny teaser above.