Like recently-announced series 'Echo 3,' it will also be shot in both English and Spanish.

Apple TV+ has revealed the ensemble cast for its upcoming bilingual thriller Now and Then, from Bambú Producciones and creators Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira. The series, like the previously announced Echo 3 from Mark Boal, will be set in Miami and shot in both English and Spanish.

Marina de Tavira stars as Ana, a smart and ambitious woman who put her political career on hold to support that of her husband’s. She is joined by Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant, Birds of Prey) as Flora, a talented detective obsessed with an unresolved case from 20 years ago, who will stop at nothing to discover the truth. José María Yazpik stars as Pedro, a complex politician married to Ana who feels caught up in a life that isn't his own.

Maribel Verdú will play Sofia, a strong self-made lawyer whose life took an unexpected turn 20 years ago and is now hiding too many secrets. Who Killed Sara? cast member Manolo Cardona is Marcos, a passionate surgeon who sacrificed his dreams for his family and friends. The cast is rounded out by Soledad Villamil as Daniela, an introspective artist who constantly struggles to overcome a traumatic event from her past and Željko Ivanek (Madam Secretary, Damages) as Sullivan, the seasoned detective who keeps his partner Flora from getting into too much trouble and always operates based on evidence and logic.

Now and Then is directed and executive produced by Gideon Raff (Homeland). Campos and Fernández-Valdés will serve as showrunners and also writers on the series with their team. No release date has been announced yet for the upcoming series, which joins the ranks of exciting new series programming for Apple TV+ like Physical, Masters of the Air, and The Shining Girls.

Here's the official synopsis for Now and Then:

“Now and Then” is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

