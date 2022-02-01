Friendships are forever… aren’t they? The new bilingual Apple TV+ series Now and Then is set to put that theory to the test. Across its eight episodes, the story will follow a group of college best friends who reunite two decades after a tragedy that set them apart — one of them died during a celebratory weekend. The series, which was shot in Spanish and English, is set to premiere worldwide in late May with three episodes. The following five episodes will debut weekly after that.

The first-look images unveiled by Apple reveal a warm setting for the group of friends living the college experience with drinks, hugs, open shirts and lots of love, while the 20-years-later images suggest a much more complicated relationship that comes with adulthood and tragedy, with one member of the group missing. According to the official synopsis, the group will be reluctantly reunited – because of the investigation, perhaps? – and forced to relive the event that marked and shaped their lives forever.

Now and Then is created by Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés, and Gema R. Neira. The trio has worked together in several projects, including the TV series Gran Hotel and High Seas, and Netflix’s Cable Girls and Jaguar. For Now and Then, Campos and Fernández-Valdés will act as showrunners, while Neira and Campos pen the episodes.

The upcoming series is directed by two-time Emmy winner Gideon Raff, who has previously written for Showtime hit spy series Homeland. Raff recently directed the Netflix miniseries The Spy, starring Sacha Baron Cohen, and the Netflix film The Red Sea Diving Resort, with Chris Evans and the late Michael K. Williams.

The star-studded cast of Now and Then features Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multi-Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna.

Apple TV+ premieres Now and Then globally on May 20 with three episodes. After that, the remaining five episodes will drop weekly on the platform every Friday.

You can check out more images and the official synopsis below:

“Now and Then” is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

