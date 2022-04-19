Apple TV+ is gearing up to bring an ambitious project to our screens. First announced back in early 2021, Now & Then is shot both in English and in Spanish. The thriller series chronicles two moments in the lives of a group of friends: a fun night out that ended in tragedy in the early aughts and the consequences of keeping a dark secret 20 years later. The series premieres in a month.

The trailer reveals that the secret that binds the group of friends together is indeed very dark: the celebratory weekend in their youth resulted in the death of one of them under terrible circumstances. To make matters worse, the group starts getting blackmailed by someone who knows their secret two decades later. With their lives and established and public careers at risk, they’ll have to do what they can to keep the story from getting out.

In addition, the trailer also suggests that Now & Then will be not only thrilling but a fun watch, as we get a chance to see two sets of actors playing the same characters in different moments of their lives – not to mention we’ll get to see them act while speaking two different languages, so that should be fun to compare.

The star-studded cast of Now and Then features Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multi-Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna.

Now and Then is created by Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés, and Gema R. Neira. The trio has worked together in several projects, including the TV series Gran Hotel and High Seas, and Netflix’s Cable Girls and Jaguar. For Now and Then, Campos and Fernández-Valdés will act as showrunners, while Neira and Campos pen the episodes.

Blackmailed before a college reunion, five friends are confronted by their dark past. After 20 years, will their secret finally come out? ‘Now and Then’ is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

Apple TV+ premieres Now & Then globally with three episodes on May 20. The remaining five episodes will roll out weekly all the way through June 24. You can watch the trailer below:

