The Big Picture Ariana Greenblatt to star in Now You See Me 3, adding to her impressive projects including Barbie and Borderlands.

Now You See Me 3 is expected to shoot this year with Jesse Eisenberg returning, continuing the magic-themed heist franchise.

Director Ruben Fleischer set to direct Now You See Me 3, following his work on Venom, bringing together a talented cast.

There's no denying that Ariana Greenblatt has been enjoying an incredible run in her young career, with recent roles in Barbie and the upcoming Borderlands quickly establishing her as a rising star. But according to Deadline, Greenblatt has already chosen her next project, and it might not be the one audiences are expecting. The performer has signed on to star in Now You See Me 3, the latest installment in the franchise about a group of magicians who rob banks and give the money to their audiences in the middle of their shows. The role Greenblatt will be portraying remains undisclosed at the moment.

The upcoming sequel is expected to shoot this year, while a potential release date hasn't been set by Lionsgate. Now You See Me 2 was released in 2016, and it followed the same ensemble cast that brought the first film to life. Jesse Eisenberg is expected to return in the third installment, as the team comes together for yet another dangerous mission that will involve breaking the law while using magic in the process.

Even if it's been a while since the team led by J. Daniel Atlas was seen on the big screen, the studio is very eager to continue this crew's journey. Ruben Fleischer was hired a while back to direct the sequel, after the filmmaker was done working with a very different kind of anti-hero. Fleischer directed the first Venom movie, and while he wasn't able to return for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, he remained as an executive producer on the sequel. The director previously worked with Eisenberg and Harrelson in Zombieland.

Ariana Greenblatt is On a Roll

Close

By joining the cast of Now You See Me 3, Ariana Greenblatt looks to continue a series of projects that have elevated her name in the industry. Besides her previously mentioned roles in Barbie and the upcoming Borderlands, Greenblatt made her debut in the galaxy far, far away in Ahsoka, the Star Wars television series that followed the titular character as she was reunited with old friends. Greenblatt portrayed a young version of Ahsoka during a flashback sequence that involved Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), while Rosario Dawson led the show as the adult version of the character.

A release date hasn't been set for Now You See Me 3. The first film is streaming now on Max.

Watch on Max