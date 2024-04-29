The Big Picture Justice Smith confirms his casting in Now You See Me 3 and reveals he's excited to learn magic.

Smith has read the script and met with director Ruben Fleischer, hinting at the production's progress.

Main cast from previous films are set to return for the new installment.

As the highly anticipated Now You See Me 3 starts becoming more and more real, the cast keeps expanding to include some major players in the story. One of the newest names announced is Justice Smith (Pokémon Detective Pikachu), and the actor himself confirmed his casting to IndieWire while he promoted his latest project I Saw The TV Glow in New York City. The actor also gave hints about where Now You See Me 3 is in terms of production.

Smith suggested that he's already pretty deep within the Now You See Me 3 universe. He commented that he's already "read a script" and met with the threequel's director Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland: Double Tap). Smith added that Fleischer shared his vision for the third installment in the illusionist heist movie and that now he's "excited to learn some magic." With the script ready, it's just a matter of time before the cameras start rolling, but the fact that Smith referred to it as "a" script might suggest that it's also not the final version of it.

During the interview, Smith also confirmed that BAFTA nominee Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers) is slated to star in Now You See Me 3. We're yet to know which characters they'll play in the new entry of the franchise. Smith said they're "supposed to go to a show in Vegas," possibly to have some first-hand experience with magic tricks and sleight of hand techniques, but the pair haven't met in person yet.

Who's Returning For 'Now You See Me 3?'

Since Now You See Me 3 is slated for a tentative 2025 release window, chances are we'll get more and more info about the new movie in the coming months. So far, we know that the whole main cast is expected to return, including Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me) who was not able to film Now You See Me 2 because she was pregnant at the time. Aside from her, Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), Woody Harrelson (The Hunger Games trilogy), Dave Franco (Love Lies Bleeding), Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things) and Morgan Freeman (Special Ops: Lionness) are all returning. They'll be joined by Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie).

Due to the choice of director for Now You See Me 3, we could be looking at the most action-packed and funniest entry of the franchise. Even though details of the plot haven't been officially announced, we can assume that the team of illusionists will once again team up to perform an ambitious heist that targets a wealthy subject. We're yet to know if Smith and Sessa will be introduced as members of the team or not, as well as if other major cast members are yet to be announced.

Now You See Me 3 is slated to premiere in 2025.