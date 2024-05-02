The Big Picture Rosamund Pike joins star-studded cast for Now You See Me 3, bringing her enchanting talent to the beloved magical franchise.

The movie is shrouded in secrecy with plot details under wraps, promises a blend of illusion, comedy, and wonder for audiences to enjoy.

The Now You See Me movies follow a talented group of magicians pulling off elaborate heists with clever twists and dazzling magic tricks.

Rosamund Pike, renowned for her roles in Saltburn and Gone Girl, is set to weave her own brand of enchantment in Lionsgate’s upcoming Now You See Me 3. The Golden Globe & Emmy winner, and Oscar & BAFTA nominee, has signed on for a mysterious role in the latest installment of the beloved magical franchise. Pike joins a talented cast that includes returning favourites Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman. Additionally, newcomers Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt are poised to make their magical debut.

Under the direction of Ruben Fleischer and penned by Eric Warren Singer, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Mike Lesslie, Now You See Me 3 will once again dazzle audiences with its blend of illusion, comedy and wonder. Produced by Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman, the film is shrouded in secrecy, with the plot remaining a closely guarded secret.

Pike's involvement in Now You See Me 3 follows her acclaimed turn in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, where she showcased her talent in a wickedly funny performance. Her portrayal earned her nominations for both BAFTA and Golden Globe awards. Fans can also look forward to Pike’s leading role in the upcoming psychological thriller Hallow Road and her cameo appearance in In the Grey, both from Lionsgate.

What are the 'Now You See Me' Movies About?

The Now You See Me movies are heist thriller films centered around a group of illusionists who pull off elaborate and seemingly impossible heists while performing magic shows. The series follows the exploits of The Four Horsemen, a team of talented magicians who use their skills to steal from corrupt individuals and institutions and redistribute the wealth to their audiences.

In the first film, Now You See Me (2013), the Four Horsemen are brought together by a mysterious benefactor to execute a series of elaborate heists, all while staying one step ahead of the law and a determined FBI agent. The movie features a mix of magic, suspense, and intrigue as the Horsemen perform their illusions while leaving behind clues for their audiences and pursuers.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) continues the story with the Horsemen reuniting for another daring heist orchestrated by a new adversary. This time, they find themselves embroiled in an international conspiracy involving technology and illusion, testing their skills and loyalties like never before. Both films are known for their fast-paced action, clever twists, and dazzling magic tricks, making them popular among audiences who enjoy thrillers with a unique twist.

There is currently no release date for Now You See Me 3. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. The first movie is streaming now on Max.

