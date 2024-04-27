Updates on Now You See Me 3 have remained quiet and stagnant for almost a decade since the announcement of the third installment in the Now You See Me franchise. The first two films, Now You See Me, and Now You See Me 2, came out in 2013 and 2016, respectively, and dazzled audiences (despite less-than-favorable reviews from critics) with their quick-witted dialogue, compelling storylines, and sleight-of-hand tricks otherwise known as “movie magic.” We are introduced to a notorious group of magicians who use their skills to steal from the rich and powerful and deliver that money to the less fortunate who have suffered at the expense of these billionaires. Almost like a magical twist on the many Robin Hood stories, the group, known as “The Four Horsemen,” are essentially pulling off large heists in a very public fashion, bringing them more notoriety with both their audiences and law enforcement.

Directed by a centuries-old secret organization known as “The Eye,” they and others involved in the organization are able to pull off these heists through the usage of illusions, hypnotism, and an assortment of other magic tricks meant to deceive their targets while simultaneously thrilling their fans. Finally, the third installment of the franchise has resurfaced and people are eagerly awaiting details about what to expect from the next chapter of the Horsemen. This article will tell you everything you need to know about Now You See Me 3.

Image via Lionsgate

As of right now, the film is still in pre-production, which means it will likely be hitting theaters sometime in 2025 at the soonest. Now You See Me 3 was officially announced almost a year before the sequel, Now You See Me 2, was released, so this movie has been in the works for quite some time.

Will ‘Now You See Me 3’ Be In Theaters or Streaming?

Image via Lionsgate

With such a large following of fans from the first two installments of the franchise, Now You See Me 3 will definitely have a theatrical release before it eventually gets a digital release and becomes available to rent or purchase. The first two films are currently available to watch right now on Max, so Now You See Me 3 will likely join them on the platform after its theatrical run.

Watch on Max

What Will ‘Now You See Me 3’ Be About?

Image via Lionsgate

A good magician never reveals their secrets, and that seems to be the case for the upcoming third Now You See Me movie. Even the best FBI agents wouldn’t be able to guess what the Four Horsemen have up their sleeves, as the plot has been kept under wraps, but there are always ways to anticipate what is to come. In the first film, we are introduced to each main player. J. Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg) is an illusionist and street magician who is the apparent leader of the troupe. He is joined by Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), who is skilled in hypnotism, mentalism, and psychic readings, Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher), who is a former assistant of Daniel’s as an escapist and stage magician, and Jack Wilder (Dave Franco), the youngest member of the group with a mastery of sleight of hand tricks involving cards, impressions, and picking locks (and pockets).

The four of them team up to expose their sponsor, insurance magnate Arthur Tressler (Michael Caine), for the money he benefitted from while denying insurance claims of Hurricane Katrina victims. Throughout the first film, they are being hunted by FBI agent Dylan Rhodes (Mark Ruffalo), who turns out to be the mastermind behind their heist, working for a secret organization of magicians known as “The Eye.” It’s also revealed that Rhodes is the son of Lionel Shrike, a magician who drowned during an escape trick decades prior. His investigation is assisted by Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman), a former magician turned “magic debunker.”

Now You See Me 2 picks up 18 months after the daring escape made by the Horsemen, with Rhodes managing their group and running interference for them within the FBI. Thaddeus, who was framed for their heist, is serving time in prison. Henley is no longer involved with the Horsemen in this film and is replaced by Lula May (Lizzy Caplan). After the Horsemen are publicly revealed while interrupting the launch of a new cell phone, they mysteriously end up in Macau. There, they are hired by Walter Mabry (Daniel Radcliffe) to steal the microchip that is used inside the phone before it goes to market, informing them of the unethical purposes that it could be used for.

As Dylan Rhodes and Thaddeus Bradley travel to Macau to find them, the Horsemen plot to steal the microchip and thwart Walter’s plans by delivering it to the Eye. They are almost caught by Mabry, who tricked Atlas into thinking he was communicating with the Eye, but he manages to escape when Dylan shows up and fights off Mabry’s henchmen. They then travel to London to perform in the city and expose Mabry and his father, Arthur. The film wraps up with the Horsemen being invited to meet other members of the Eye, which is led by none other than Thaddeus Bradley. He opens a secret entrance and invites them to see more of the Eye. Thaddeus also invites Dylan to be his successor, as the next leader of the Eye.

The third film will no doubt introduce more members of the Eye and dive into the history of the organization and what deeper purpose it serves in the world. The first two films had villains that were connected to each other, so it’s safe to say that there will likely be another connection to Arthur and/or his illegitimate son, Mabry, in the third installment. Mabry also threatened to go after the Horsemen and eventually the Eye in the second movie, so the third act of the franchise will have to have something very big in store for its eager audiences. The main cast is set to reprise their characters, as well as a few new faces.

Is There a Trailer for ‘Now You See Me 3’?

Image via Lionsgate

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Now You See Me 3 yet, but there’s a high likelihood that the masterminds behind this trilogy-capper could be tricking their fan base by making them look in one direction while they are executing the trick in another direction. It’s been nearly a decade since the third installment was announced, with little movement or updates until just recently. Given the franchise’s proclivity for tricks and surprises, a trailer might show up sooner than expected and take us all by surprise.

Who Stars in ‘Now You See Me 3’?

Close

Jesse Eisenberg, who plays the lead character J. Daniel Atlas, is most known for his portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg in the biographical drama, The Social Network. He also starred alongside Now You See Me co-star, Woody Harrelson, in the zombie-filled action-comedy, Zombieland and Zombieland: Double Tap. Eisenberg has most recently appeared in A Real Pain, which he wrote and directed, and the absurdist comedy film, Sasquatch Sunset.

Harrelson, who plays Merritt McKinney in the Now You See Me franchise, made his acting start in the famous television series, Cheers, before he stepped into the shoes of the notorious Mickey Knox in Natural Born Killers and eventually Detective Marty Hart in the first season of HBO’s hit drama series, True Detective. In addition to Now You See Me 3, Woody Harrelson also has 6 other upcoming projects that are in various stages of production, including Last Breath, Fly Me to the Moon, and a crime series called The Most Dangerous Man in America. Dave Franco (Love Lies Bleeding) also returns as his fast-talking and charismatic Jack Wilder. Franco first became popular after his role as Eric Molson in the 2012 comedy, 21 Jump Street. He also starred alongside his older brother, James Franco in the biographical comedy, The Disaster Artist, and is slated to co-star with his wife Alison Brie in the upcoming horror film, Together, which is currently in production.

Isla Fisher will return to reprise her role as Henley, who was not in the second film. The Australian actress first came to popularity with American audiences for her role as Gloria in the 2005 comedy Wedding Crashers. Since then, she has appeared in numerous films and television series, including Confessions of a Shopaholic, Keeping Up with the Joneses, and most recently, Strays, and the television series Wolf Like Me. In addition to Now You See Me 3, she is also slated to star in the upcoming comedy The Present.

In addition to the return of the Four Horsemen, Mark Ruffalo and Morgan Freeman will also return in their respective roles of Dylan Rhodes (Shrike) and Thaddeus Bradley. Ruffalo is famous for his portrayal of Hulk in multiple films and series in the MCU, and was recently nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Poor Things. He is also starring in Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi drama, Mickey 17, along with Toni Collette and Robert Pattinson. Morgan Freeman hardly needs an introduction, thanks to his decades of playing iconic roles such as “God” in Bruce Almighty, Detective Alex Cross in John Grisham’s Kiss the Girls and Along Came A Spider, and Nelson Mandela in Invictus.

New members joining the cast of Now You See Me 3 consist of Ariana Greenblatt, who made her first feature film acting debut in A Bad Moms Christmas as Lori has recently gained notoriety for her roles in 65, Barbie, and the live-action Star Wars series, Ahsoka. She is also starring in the upcoming adaptation of the video game, Borderlands, directed by Eli Roth and expected to hit theaters this August. Justice Smith and Dominic Sessa join Greenblatt as newcomers to the third installment of the Now You See Me franchise, with Smith being best-known for his performances in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Dominic Sessa recently made his acting debut in the Oscar-winning film, The Holdovers, and has two other upcoming projects currently in various stages of production; Tow and Oh. What. Fun.

As Lizzy Caplan’s “Lula May” was an entirely different character from Fisher’s Henly and not a recast, there have been speculations and rumors that she might return as well, which have not been confirmed officially, much to the chagrin of fans of her introduction to the franchise. However, don’t be shocked if she makes a surprise appearance, as her character from Now You See Me 2 was highly skilled in the art of deception. In addition to rumors circulating about the return of Caplan, there have been whispers of Benedict Cumberbatch joining the cast, which have yet to be officially confirmed. Considering the first two films had British villains, it would only make sense that the Doctor Strange star would join the cast as the new antagonist.

Who Is Making ‘Now You See Me 3’?

The first film, Now You See Me, was directed by Louis Leterrier, who is best known for directing The Incredible Hulk (2008), The Transporter, and most recently, Fast X. The sequel, Now You See Me 2, was directed by Jon M. Chu, who also directed G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Crazy Rich Asians, and most recently, In the Heights. He is also directing the much-anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway musical, Wicked. Both Leterrier and Chu have left their mark on the Now You See Me franchise, bringing their unique styles of action, storytelling, and wit to the films.

Now You See Me 3 will be turning a new page with director Ruben Fleischer at the helm. Fleischer has worked with both Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg on the Zombieland movies, as well as working with Eisenberg on 30 Minutes or Less and Harrelson on Venom. The movie being written by Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), Eric Warren Singer (Top Gun: Maverick), and Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes).

Lionsgate will distribute the film as it did for the first two installments, backed in doing so by production companies Summit Entertainment, TIK Films, and K/O Paper Products. Currently, the production companies for the third film have not been released, but it’s most likely they are also involved in Now You See Me 3. Chisom Ude (Don’t Breathe 2) serves as executive producer, along with Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman, who co-produced Now You See Me, and Now You See Me 2.

Stay tuned here for any updates about Now You See Me 3 and what else we can expect to be up the creators' sleeves!