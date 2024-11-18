Audiences are one step closer to witnessing Now You See Me 3. The official social media account of the franchise has announced that the third installment of the series has wrapped filming. The movie is currently scheduled to be released in theaters in the United States on November 14, 2025, meaning that viewers are about a year away from seeing the return of the world's most intelligent illusionists. Plot details connected to Now You See Me 3 remain under wraps, with the studio wanting to keep every surprise the sequel has in store as a secret.

Now You See Me 3 will feature the return of Jesse Eisenberg as J. Danny Atlas. The character was introduced in the first installment of the series, which was directed by Louis Leterrier more than a decade ago. The cast of the upcoming sequel will also include Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson and Dave Franco. The gang that has used their abilities as magicians for taking down criminals is making a comeback next year. The Now You See Me franchise is known around the world for its unpredictable plot twists and charismatic ensemble cast.

Jesse Eisenberg is returning to the Now You See Me franchise during a very successful moment in his career. The actor was recently seen working alongside Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain, a project the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star wrote and directed. And after delivering a very emotional performance in the television adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See, Mark Ruffalo will return to the role of Dylan Rhodes. The sharp mastermind who tricked the FBI in the first installment of the series will come up with new solutions in order for the Four Horsemen to reach new heights.

Who Directed 'Now You See Me 3'?

Now You See Me 3 was directed by Ruben Fleischer. The director previously worked on the first Venom movie, allowing the charismatic protagonist portrayed by Tom Hardy to be established as the lead of a successful franchise. Before working on the third installment of the Now You See Me series, Fleischer brought a video game to life in an entirely different way with Uncharted. The adaptation starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg earned more than $400 million at the global box office, making Lionsgate trust the filmmaker with Now You See Me 3.

Now You See Me 3 will premiere in theaters on November 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.