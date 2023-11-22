The Big Picture Jesse Eisenberg admits he's eager to return for the third installment of the Now You See Me franchise, as the popcorn thriller movies offer a refreshing change of pace for the actor.

Jesse Eisenberg has always come across as a true actor—a character-focused performer who sought out serious work. And yet, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Eisenberg has admitted he's counting down the days to the third installment of the Now You See Me franchise, in which he plays one of a group of thieves who also happen to be illusionists and magicians. The series is popular, fun, and frothy, and has performed well at the box office to date.

Speaking with Collider's Chase Hutchison while promoting his latest work, Manodrome, the Academy Award-nominated star of The Social Network told Hutchison that his work on the Now You See Me movies was something of a palate cleanser and a relief to the actor, who noted he did not like chasing "method acting" in his work, but that, surprisingly, the popcorn thriller movies were something he was "desperate" to get back to because of the role he plays. Eisenberg leads the series' ensemble as J. Daniel Atlas, known for his skills in sleight of hand and stage magic, as well as his ability as a thief.

"I discovered that I don't like actively pursuing what you would call “method acting,” which is where you almost treat the circumstances as reality," explained Eisenberg. "I found that not a lot of actors do or some do it kind of performatively, but in a way that doesn't feel exactly real. For me, doing those movies, Now You See Me more than anything is like the furthest I go in terms of feeling like the character, because I am an actual performer as my job and the character is a performer."

When is 'Now You See Me 3' Coming Out?

However, for Eisenberg, there is a certain attitude that he associates with the films—and with his character, J. Daniel Atlas—that takes him out of his comfort zone. Revealing that he lacks self-belief and confidence in his own work, playing the role of the talented magician allows him to truly embrace a level of confidence, or even arrogance, that he isn't able to do in any other projects.

"Yet the character is this very confident performer, and I'm a very unconfident performer experiencing self doubt. I don't watch any of the movies I've been in, I try to avoid still frames of the movies. I don't wanna see myself because I'm just encumbered with my own anxieties about myself. So getting to be a performer that feels good about himself and actually be on a movie set where I am performing is the most method I felt. I walk around almost arrogant on these sets."

Elaborating, Eisenberg discussed his love of the films, describing them as allowing him to "lower his antidepressant dosage" because they are such an antidote to his usual work. He went on to enthuse, "That’s why I love love them so much, and I'm so desperate to do a third one. It's like the only time I could kind of lower my antidepressant dosage because I feel so at ease and comfortable with myself as a performer because the character is. So, in some ways, the way I would describe method acting would almost be in the reverse that the character is making you feel a certain something about yourself."

Pre-production on Now You See Me 3 began last week. Ruben Fleischer will direct the movie, but no release date has yet been announced.

