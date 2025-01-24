So who is ready for a heist? Better yet, a magic heist. While filming has thankfully wrapped on Now You See Me 3, fans of the franchise will have to wait a little while longer for the sequel which arrives in theaters in the United States on November 14, 2025. Audiences who find the story of the Four Horsemen can't complain much given the history of the Now You See Me films. While only a few years separated the first two installments, the wait for the second sequel has been a long road too. Looking ahead, producer Alex Kurtzman has offered a tease for the upcoming sequel, including the introduction of a future generation to the franchise.

When Now You See Me 3 premieres later this year, the heist thriller will look to build on the foundations laid by the previous films. Speaking to ScreenRant during the Star Trek: Section 31 premiere, Kurtzman revealed that the film will be a fusion of old and new elements of previous films. Kurtzman's comments read:

"I mean, it’s funny, Now You See Me is one of those stories that kind of works all the time. In many ways, it’s also about a new generation and an old generation coming together, which is really, really exciting. Magic is really fun. I feel like what we’re so proud of about Now You See Me is magic movies tended to not work, and then suddenly they worked really well when we made those films and people loved them. You always want to tell a story because you have a story to tell, and it took us some time to figure out what that story was, but we just wrapped recently and I think it’s going to be great."

It's Been a Long Road for 'Now You See Me 3'

With Now You See Me 3 scheduled for a theatrical release next fall on November 14, 2025, it might be a good time to reflect on the sequel's journey to the big screen. The franchise's second sequel initially began development in 2015, prior to the release of Now You See Me 2 in 2016. The film soon slipped into development purgatory, and the appointment of writer Seth Grahame-Smith in 2020 seemed likely to be its resurrection. That ultimately didn't materialize as a shakeup saw Grahame-Smith depart and Eric Warren Singer arrive in 2022. Now You See Me 3 is directed by Ruben Fleischer, whose credits include the development of the Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg video game-based film, Uncharted.

When Now You See Me 3 finally premieres in November, the film will see the return of Jesse Eisenberg as J. Danny Atlas. The upcoming sequel will also see Mark Ruffalo reprise his role as Dylan Rhodes, Woody Harrelson as Merritt McKinney and Dave Franco as Jack Wilder. Some fresh faces joining the cast include Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike. The film is led by Eisenberg and speaking about the project in the fall of last year, the actor teased,

"We've been in Budapest for the last three months, and I almost made it till the end without breaking anything. And the movie is really astounding. It's directed by Ruben Fleischer. This is my fourth movie with him."

Now You See Me 3 will premiere in theaters on November 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.