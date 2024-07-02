The Big Picture Now You See Me 3 set for November 14, 2025 release.

The Four Horsemen return for more heist-conducting tricks when the franchise returns next year.

Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman to reprise their roles.

Lionsgate has just pulled a rabbit out of its hat with the exciting announcement that Now You See Me 3 will magically appear in theaters on November 14, 2025. As of now, no other films are set to debut on this date, ensuring the spotlight is firmly on our favourite band of heist-conducting illusionists. The plot of Now You See Me 3 remains as mysterious as a magician’s sleight of hand, but one thing is certain: the Four Horsemen are back to dazzle us with their mind-bending tricks and heist antics. Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman are all set to reprise their roles, bringing their unique blend of deception and cunning back to the big screen.

In addition to the familiar faces, the third installment will introduce a new generation of magicians, promising fresh tricks and even more magical intrigue. New cast members include Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike, who are sure to be aces in the trick deck. Will the new magicians be allies or rivals to the Four Horsemen? What grand heist will they attempt next? Can they convince an audience of critics that they're actually watching peak cinema?

The Now You See Me franchise has always been a box office magician, pulling in over $687 million worldwide with its previous two films. The first film, released in 2013, introduced us to the Four Horsemen, a group of magicians who use their skills to rob banks and reward their audiences with the spoils. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the film was a hit, grossing over $351 million globally. Its success was followed by Now You See Me 2 in 2016, which brought even more elaborate heists and magical feats, adding noted magic aficionado Daniel Radcliffe to the mix and raking in over $334 million.

What Is the 'Now You See Me' Series About?

Four magicians—J. Daniel Atlas (Eisenberg), Merritt McKinney (Harrelson), Henley Reeves (Fisher), and Jack Wilder (Franco)—form the Four Horsemen, performing heists during their shows and distributing the stolen money to their audiences. Pursued by the FBI and Interpol, they stay ahead of the law with their elaborate tricks. The twist reveals that FBI Agent Dylan Rhodes (Ruffalo) is the mastermind behind their acts, seeking revenge for his father's death.In the sequel, The Four Horsemen, with new member Lula May (Lizzy Caplan), attempt to expose a corrupt tech magnate but end up being kidnapped by tech prodigy Walter Mabry (Radcliffe), who forces them to steal a decryption device. They use their magic skills to outwit Mabry and clear their names. The film reveals deeper connections to the secret society of magicians, the Eye, which has been testing the Horsemen throughout their journey.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and sneak peeks as we get closer to the release of what promises to be a spellbinding addition to the Now You See Me franchise.

