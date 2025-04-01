Lionsgate just pulled off a bit of movie magic at CinemaCon. The studio officially unveiled the title for the third film in its hit Now You See Me franchise: Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — although not using this title earlier in the saga remains something of a crime. But that’s not all — director Ruben Fleischer isn’t stopping at just one installment. Lionsgate also revealed he’s already locked in to develop and direct a fourth movie in the action-heist series.

The third entry, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, will hit theaters on November 14, 2025, and it has already completed principal photography. The sequel brings back franchise stars Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson while adding a new generation of illusionists played by rising stars like Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt. Rosamund Pike also joins the franchise for this next caper, and longtime series mainstays Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman are expected to appear as well. Seth Grahame-Smith, Michael Lesslie, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese will write the screenplay from a story by Eric Warren Singer. The official synopsis reads:

"The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film."

Fleischer — who previously teamed with Eisenberg and Harrelson on Zombieland — seems right at home with the high-stakes trickery and globe-trotting sleight-of-hand that defines the Now You See Me universe. His most recent films include Venom (which grossed over $850 million globally) and Uncharted ($400M+ worldwide), making him a proven player when it comes to big, bold, crowd-pleasing entertainment. “Directing Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was as much fun as making any movie in my career,” Fleischer said. “It combines two of my favorite things — heist movies and magic — and working with this incredible cast was truly magical. Of course, I want to keep it going.”

During the presentation at CinemaCon, audiences got an early look at the trailer. Luckily, Collider's Britta Devore was in the room and was able to share the following footage description:

"Jesse Eisenberg seeks out a team of newcomers to help him with a huge trick — find the heart diamond. Rosamund Pike has the diamond, and they want it because she’s morally corrupt. Eisenberg does a trick and gets the diamond with the help of the old team. Now that the full gang is back together, they get the ball rolling on taking down a global criminal organization led by Pike’s villain."

'Now You See Me' Will Go Much Longer