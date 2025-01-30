One of the year's most anticipated films is Now You See Me 3, the latest movie to feature the Four Horsemen, the magician ensemble that is also remarkably skilled at pulling off heists, and for one of the trilogy's stars, Dave Franco, the hope is that this is just part 3 of a ten movie series, given how much fun he has, and how much he adores working with his fellow magicians. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub alongside his wife Alison Brie — while promoting their new film Together at the Sundance Film Festival— Franco couldn't stop gushing about the camaraderie he shares with the cast, which includes returning stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Mark Ruffalo, and Isla Fisher, as well as newcomers like Rosamund Pike.

“I think it's out there — Rosamund Pike. She's great. She's excellent,” Franco said. “Like I said, I just have such a good time with this cast. I don't think there are any sets that I laugh on more. We've known each other for almost 15 years, and I just adore all of them. Weirdly, we're all kind of different, but when we get together, it's just like this love fest.” Franco even compared the dynamic to his wife's experiences with her Community co-stars. “She kind of has the same thing with her Community crew. So if we can make 10 of these, I just would love to just keep doing stuff with them.”

What Will Dave Franco Be Doing in 'Now You See Me 3'?

While Franco remained tight-lipped about the plot of Now You See Me 3 — admitting he wasn't sure what was public knowledge — he offered a few cryptic teases about what’s in store. “I don’t know what’s been announced with the plot,” he admitted, before adding, “You know how these movies are. I barely know what’s happening.” Brie chimed in, “There’s some magic,” which Franco confirmed, laughing: “Yeah, yeah, yeah, there’s magic in this one.”

Franco's character, Jack Wilder, is the card-thrower of the troupe. For the third installment, Franco shared that he’s taken his signature trick to the next level.

“With my character, it's always been more about hand dexterity stuff. I've always been the guy who throws cards. But now, I find different ways to throw cards. But it's actually very impressive. I put a lot of work into it.”

Now You See Me 3, set to release in theaters on November 14, 2025.