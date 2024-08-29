Whether you’re simply caught up in the amazement of a trick or you’re trying to figure out how a trick was accomplished, there’s something magnetic about magic. Similarly to how Christopher Nolan captured audiences with The Prestige, Louis Leterrier found a way to combine our fascination with magic with the intrigue of a heist movie in 2013 with Now You See Me. Featuring an all-star ensemble including the likes of Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Caine, Now You See Me follows an FBI agent Dylan Rhodes (Ruffalo) and an Interpol agent Alma Dray (Mélanie Laurent) as they track down a group of magicians known as “The Four Horseman” who successfully steal from the corrupt and award the money to their audiences. Like the best tricks, Now You See Me has its own tricks, which spawned the sequel, Now You See Me 2 in 2016, and Now You See Me 3, which is expected to be released in 2025.

There’s always a level of movie magic happening behind the scenes, whether it’s a camera trick or an editing cut to make an effect pop. However, sometimes an actor will take it upon themselves to learn special skills in order to enhance the authenticity of their performance as a certain character. With a movie involving illusions and magic, this has us asking… did the cast of Now You See Me learn any magic for the movie?

'Now You See Me' Had a Magic Consultant

The Now You See Me movies center themselves on the world of magicians. “The Four Horseman” are brought together by a mysterious benefactor in hopes of being accepted into a secret society known as The Eye. As this group dazzles audiences and confounds with their magical heists, the FBI reaches out to Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman), a former magician who debunks tricks. While audiences never learn the full truth of some of the biggest tricks, we do know that Now You See Me had on their side David Kwong as the film’s magic consultant. In an interview with Wired in 2013, Kwong pulled back the curtain on some of the film’s magic tricks without giving away every secret.

In that same interview, Kwong did reveal that the cast learned some magic for their characters’ specialties. Jesse Eisenberg’s J. Daniel Atlas is a street magician known for his card tricks, so Eisenberg learned a few card tricks for the role. Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher) is an escape artist; for her big trick at the beginning of the movie, when she is handcuffed in a water tank, Fisher learned to hold her breath underwater. Woody Harrelson plays Merritt McKinney, who is a mentalist and hypnotist, and so Harrelson learned hypnosis techniques. Jack Wilder (Dave Franco) is more known for his sleight of hand trickery, so it makes sense that Franco was trained in card throwing. Each member of the Horseman took the time to learn a new skill that’s more than just a party trick.

'Now You See Me's Set Got Dangerous

It is encouraging to hear the commitment level of the Now You See Me actors to actually learn magic tricks specific to their characters. So how exactly did the additional training play into the movie? It turns out all the training was not in vain. According to David Kwong, Dave Franco transferred sleight of hand to his hand-to-hand action with Mark Ruffalo. Also, Atlas’ card trick at the very beginning of the movie is authentic, meaning there was no editing involved. However, on the flip side, Isla Fisher had a different experience. It turns out Fisher nearly drowned while filming her water tank trick scene because the chain got stuck. Thankfully for her, there was a stuntperson nearby and a quick-release switch.

Although the actors aren’t fully trained magicians themselves, they did bring magic to life in an inventive way through the Now You See Me movies. Their enthusiasm for magic combined with their training brought more authenticity to the plot of bank robbing magicians. However, there’s more to it. The Horsemen themselves are a misdirect. While the audience’s attention is on the Horsemen and how they’re going to evade law enforcement, the real trick being pulled is happening just out of sight – the reveal of their benefactor. In the end, all the pieces come together for this clever surprise. It’s why we can’t wait for what other tricks are up this franchise’s sleeve when Now You See Me 3 plans to hit theaters in 2025.

