Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Nowhere The latest Spanish movie to shoot up Netflix's top 10 list, following in the footsteps of Phenomena and Infiesto, is the thrilling drama Nowhere. Directed by Alberto Pinto and written by a team of five writers including Ernest Riera, Miguel Ruz, Indiana Lista, Seanne Winslow, and Teresa de Rosendo, the film stars Anna Castillo as Mia as she and her partner Nico (Tamar Novas) seek to escape an oppressive and dictatorial military rule in Spain in order to find a safe haven for her to give birth to their first child. The story of her struggles to stay alive and keep her newborn child alive in the most dire of circumstances is both harrowing and tragic. After being marooned for so long by herself in cramped and inhospitable environs, does Mia ever make it out alive with her newborn in the end?

What is Netflix's 'Nowhere' About?

Set in a country that is never specified, Mia and Nico are two young lovers looking to stowaway on one of the containers at a storage yard that is being placed on an ocean liner set to sail. They are having a child together, and Mia is very close to giving birth as the story begins. The pair is seeking to get out from under the murderous military rule of their home country so that their newborn can know freedom. It really resonates with some of the refugee crises that we are seeing today, as the oppressed people of countries similar to the one portrayed in Nowhere head out of their homeland in search of a better life. You get to see just how brutal the regime is when an entire container full of dozens of helpless people trying to escape into an adjacent container is gunned down by a cruel and detached soldier who relishes the opportunity to kill innocents. Somehow, the pregnant Mia manages to keep quiet after the deplorable slaughter, but suddenly finds herself alone inside a freight box armed only with her phone. But once the ship leaves port and begins its journey, it is hit by a massive storm and the container that Mia is hiding in is swept overboard and into the middle of the open waters. She is stranded inside a metal box and left to her own devices to survive.

How Does Mia Survive in 'Nowhere'?

Within days of being marooned in the middle of nowhere in the Atlantic Ocean, Mia is alone when she goes through the agonizing process of childbirth. Things are no longer about her own survival, but she now has a newborn girl to keep alive as well. The proverbial adage, "Necessity is the Mother of all invention" becomes the order of the day very quickly, and she proves to be incredibly resourceful. The first thing she must tend to is the holes in the crate that are allowing the container to take on water. Fortunately, one of the many crates that are in the container has some duct tape that she immediately applies to keep the container afloat.

The next necessity is food, and Mia proves to be even more clever as she rigs a fishing net alongside the crate once she finally manages to escape and get outside and atop the floating metal box. Perhaps fittingly, one of the containers within the container is loaded with Tupperware containers. Yes, it's a very big box that holds a bunch of big boxes that in turn hold many small plastic boxes (another box is filled with small rubber duckies in a nice touch by the quintet of screenwriters to symbolize the deadly oversized bathtub that Mia is in). She will use these Tupperware containers to store fresh fish so that there is never a threat of starving and not being able to produce enough milk for her newborn daughter. Castillo brings both heavy emotion and believable physicality as the only player throughout most of the film in a viscerally powerful performance that rivals other marooned stars like Tom Hanks in Castaway, Suraj Sharma in Life of Pi, and Robert Redford in All Is Lost.

After several days turn into weeks, it appears as if Mia and her precious newborn will be left to drown inside the container that is slowly taking on more water from places she cannot patch up. After, she and her daughter (whom she aptly names Noa — another nice touch by the writers) are forced up and out of the crate as it has filled with seawater and is slowly becoming submerged. She creates a very small makeshift raft that is big enough to hold Noa before she is finally engulfed; the audience is led to believe that she does not survive and little Noa is left to slowly die atop her small floating vessel like Moses being left to float down the river in what is an unmistakable allusion to the well-known biblical tale.

The Final Scenes of 'Nowhere' Explained

Before Mia seemingly succumbs to her harrowing predicament and goes under, she has made one last brilliant move. As she holds on to Noa's small makeshift raft, she also brings a small Tupperware container of dead fish that she places in the water one by one in what we think are her final moments. She does this in order to both draw a flock of circling seagulls as a signal to any nearby boats and to give Noa extra time before they go after her baby. The final sequence of the movie shifts to a small fishing boat out for a fun day of deep-sea angling. The boat is named "Mickey" and onboard are a father and his daughter who are speaking in distinct Irish accents. It becomes clear that Mia and Noa have drifted all the way from the beaches of Spain to somewhere off the coast of the Emerald Isle. When the two notice the gulls flying above Noa's small raft over the starboard side of the vessel, they immediately pull it in and are astounded to find a newborn baby swaddled in a small blanket.

They are gobsmacked yet again to discover a twine rope attached to the tiny raft that leads beneath the level of the water. It takes all the strength of both to lift Mia's unconscious body up and into Mickey. She is pale and is not breathing, but the young woman is undeterred in delivering CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. The Irish woman looks at her father as if to say, "There is no way I'm going to let this child grow up without her mother!" and she continues to pound at Mia's chest. After what feels like an eternity, Mia coughs out lungs full of seawater and begins to breathe on her own. She is alive and is reunited with her precious baby in the final scenes.