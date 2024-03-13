The Big Picture Discover the heartwarming tale of fatherhood in Nowhere Special, a film inspired by a true story.

A heart-wrenching tale of the love shared between a father and son is brought to life in filmmaker Uberto Pasolini's 2021 film, Nowhere Special. Starring James Norton in a lead role, the film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2020, and was set for a theatrical release the following year. However, despite arriving in the UK in July 2021, its worldwide release was delayed until this year. Produced by Chen Media Group, which also hold US rights for the picture, per Deadline, Nowhere Special is set for theatrical release on April 26.

Nowhere Special tells the story of John, portrayed by Norton, a 35-year-old window cleaner, who's partner disappears after the birth of their son. John dedicated the following years to raising 4-year-old Michael. However, the wheels of destiny spin unfavorably for the young family when John is given a few months to live after a terminal disease diagnosis. While shielding young Michael from the severity of the situation, John embarks on a journey to find a new and perfect home for his son. Besides his main goal, John soon, with the help of a young social worker, let's go of his anger. Ultimately, understanding the need to bring his young son into confidence about the situation, and leaning on his instincts to solve what is an impossible task.

The theatrical release of Nowhere Special comes quickly in the aftermath of Norton's recent appearance in the box office hit, Bob Marley: One Love. In the biopic, Norton plays music producer, Chris Blackwell. Blackwell, the British Jamaican producer, was influential in bringing the iconic Bob Marley (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and his band, the Wailers to the global stage. Together, Blackwell and Marley would go on to create one of the most influential, iconic and revolutionary albums in music history - Catch a Fire.

'Nowhere Special' Is Based on a True Story

A deeply moving film, Nowhere Special comes from the creative mind of filmmaker Pasolini, who is known for basing his works on true life stories. The Fully Monty producer has discussed his inspiration for the father-son story, revealing in a 2022 interview that a newspaper article about a single father diagnosed with a terminal illness and forced to find a foster home for his 4-year-old son before he dies, inspired the film. "Well, I’m a father. I’m a father of three grown-up girls and I tried to put myself in those shoes," the producer said. "There are two different things, which are the centre of the film I think, one is to try and think about the future of my child, and how best to help him after I’m gone. And so, what is a family? What is the best family for my child? And do I know my child well enough to make that choice?"

Nowhere Special will release in theaters on April 26.