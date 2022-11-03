The new trailer for Alex van Warmerdam’s new feature film NR. 10 promises a tense and thrilling story as it leads viewers through an intense murder mystery full of twists and turns. The unsettling trailer keeps the plot line vague, yet nonetheless maintains a sinister tone that makes the viewer feel something isn’t quite right. Interspersed throughout the trailer are brief snippets of disturbing scenes, including an illicit love affair under surveillance, a gruesome act of a man nailing someone’s foot to the floor, and a dead body being dragged from a bed, all of which entangle the viewer into a world of intrigue, suspense, and scandal.

NR. 10 is the tenth feature film from Dutch director van Warmerdam, and it follows the story of Günther, a boy who was raised by foster parents after being found abandoned in the woods. Günther has no memory of that experience, until years later, when a man approaches him on the street and whispers a strange word in his ear. After this strange encounter, Günther slowly begins to experience memories from his fractured past that “reveal a dark secret that threatens what he thinks he knows about his life and the world around him.” The official synopsis to the film promises “a stunning conclusion you will not predict or soon forget.”

van Warmerdam is one of the Netherland’s premiere filmmakers, with over a dozen credits to his name. He rose to international prominence with his 2013 film Borgman, which was nominated for the Palme d’Or award at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. NR. 10 had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest 2021, where it was nominated for the Narcisse Award.

NR. 10 is a thriller mystery directed by Warmerdam, and stars Tom Dewispelaere, Dirk Böhling, Frieda Barnhard, Pierre Bokma, Hans Kesting, Anniek Pheifer, and Jan Bijvoet. The movie is in English, but contains dialogue in Dutch and German which will be subtitled in English.

Drafthouse Films will release NR. 10 in theaters on December 2, 2022. The film will be available for screening in New York City, Los Angeles, Austin, San Francisco, Denver and Raleigh. If you can’t make it to one of these locations for a screening, the film will also be available for digital release on December 9.

Tickets will go on sale here starting Friday, November 4. In the meantime, checkout the official trailer below: