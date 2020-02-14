Lance Bass Producing a Wild-Ass Sounding NSYNC Movie

Lance Bass is producing a film based on NSYNC, the band that made him famous and Justin Timberlake very famous. And while the film is based on a true story, it isn’t the true story you’re probably expecting. It isn’t a biopic about the band, or even about Bass himself. It’s about a pair of NSYNC superfans who followed the band around on tour in 2001, crammed into a Winnebago paid for by prize winnings from a game show. Man, that sentence just took me on a journey.

As reported by Variety, the film was picked up by TriStar Pictures, and will be produced by Bass and Cindy Cowan, whose credits include Very Bad Things and the recent documentary Miracle on 42nd Street. It’s being pitched as a road trip buddy film mixed with Anna Kendrick’s musical comedy Pitch Perfect, which sounds like an interesting combination that I can’t entirely picture yet. The film is based on two real-life friends who used winnings from The Price is Right to purchase a motor home and follow one of the biggest pop groups in the world across the country.

It’s unclear whether Bass or any of his former bandmates – Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez – will appear in the film, although according to Variety Bass has said that their music will play a major part. I kind of like the idea of the band never actually appearing, to be honest, but we’ll see whether or not the one-time megastars decide to make a cameo. For more on Bass, check out this interview from last year in which he discusses The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story, a documentary he produced about the infamous record producer.