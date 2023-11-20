The Big Picture Nubs from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will be at Fan Expo to meet fans and give them the fluffiest hug in the universe.

The animated series follows three Jedi younglings as they train on a remote planet and face off against a young space pirate.

The show has expanded to include characters from the High Republic publishing initiative, including Loden Greatstorm.

Nubs Nation, your time has come! Fans of the Star Wars animated series Young Jedi Adventures who will be at Fan Expo San Francisco this weekend will have the chance to get their photo taken with the adorable Pooba jedi — and resident scene-stealer — Nubs (voiced in the series by Dee Bradley Baker).

Fan Expo made the announcement on X, saying: "Our newest guest, Nubs from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, will be meeting fans with the fluffiest hug in the universe all weekend long. See the Pooba Jedi youngling this weekend at FAN EXPO," accompanied by an image of the adorable blue bear-like Nubs.

What Is 'Young Jedi Adventures' About?

Set during the High Republic era, Young Jedi Adventures follows three Jedi younglings, Kai Brightstar (Jamaal Avery Jr.), Lys Solay (Juliet Donenfeld), and Nubs, along with their friend Nash Durango (Emma Berman), as they live and train on the remote, idyllic planet of Tenoo with their master Zia Zanna (Nasim Pedrad), and face off against the young space pirate Taborr Val Dorn (Trey Diaz Murphy).

Recently, the world of Young Jedi Adventures branched out to include characters from the High Republic publishing initiative, which has spanned books and comics since early 2021. Collider's Arezou Amin had the opportunity to sit down recently with writers Katie Kaniewski and Cavan Scott, whose episodes "Stuck in the Muck" and "Charhound Chase" featured the characters of Estala Maru (Liam O’Brien), Loden Greatstorm (Matthew Yang King) and Bell Zetiffar (Marcus Scribner) respectively. There, they talked about the process of bridging the gap between the more lore-heavy galaxy and the far calmer, slice of life story aimed at a younger audience and also teased which characters they'd bring in next.

You can get tickets to meet Nubs at Fan Expo San Francisco, running from November 24-26, 2023. The convention will also feature panels moderated by Collider's Maggie Lovitt and Arezou Amin.

Young Jedi Adventures is streaming now on Disney+.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Release Date May 4, 2023 Cast Dee Bradley Baker, Juliet Donenfeld, Emma Berman, Jonathan Lipow Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Action, Adventure Rating TV-Y Seasons 1

