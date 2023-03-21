Oliver Stone's crusade to fight climate change with nuclear power is on display in the new trailer for his upcoming documentary, Nuclear Now. The film will be released in select theaters April 28.

The trailer lays out Stone's thesis that nuclear power is the best solution to replace the power civilization needs, as it weans itself off fossil fuels to stave off an impending climate catastrophe. While nuclear power has long been controversial due to its perceived safety risks, which were heightened in the '70s and '80s by accidents at Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island and the Soviet Union's Chernobyl, and films like The China Syndrome and Silkwood, the trailer notes that more people are killed by coal in a span of a few weeks than have been killed by nuclear power in its entire eighty-year history. It also features endorsements from Variety's Owen Gleiberman, Columbia University climate scientist James Hansen, and fellow filmmaker and documentarian Werner Herzog. Nuclear Now debuted at the Venice Film Festival last year to positive reviews under the title Nuclear.

Stone made his directorial debut with the bizarre Canadian horror film Seizure before writing a successful series of screenplays that made his career in Hollywood – Midnight Express, Conan the Barbarian, and the 1983 remake of Scarface. He achieved critical and financial success with 1986's Platoon, which he wrote and directed based on his own experiences during the Vietnam War; the film won Best Picture and Best Director at the Oscars. He subsequently had a long run of hits that included Wall Street, Born on the Fourth of July, JFK, and Natural Born Killers. In recent years, his output of narrative features has slowed, after a series of misfires including Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Alexander, and Savages; his most recent was 2016's Snowden, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the famous government whistleblower. Stone's strident political views have often made him a target for criticism; he is a strident critic of American imperialism, an admirer of controversial foreign leaders like Hugo Chavez and Vladimir Putin, and an enthusiast of conspiracy theories. He has directed a number of documentaries in recently years, including 2021's JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass.

Oliver Stone Also Serves as Co-Writer and Producer on the Documentary

Stone co-wrote the film with Joshua S. Goldstein, basing it on Goldstein's 2019 non-fiction book A Bright Future. Stone is producing the film with longtime producing partner Fernando Sulichin; it will also be produced by Maximilien Arvelaiz and Rob Wilson. Participant’s Jeff Skoll, Zachary Bogue, Agata Woloszczuk, Roksana Ciurysek-Gedir, Philippe Delmas, Lawrence M. Kopeikin and Eric Hamburg will executive produce.

