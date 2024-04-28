In the vein of other exploitation cinema - generally cheaply made films that generate intrigue from their transgressive and often graphic content - 'nunsploitation' films center on nuns engaging in shocking, frightening or sexually explicit activity. Although nunsploitation can be used as a classification for genre pictures from erotic dramas to action films, the horror genre in particular has made great use of the subject since the silent film era with classic films like Häxan.

The nunsploitation genre was particularly popular in European cinema in the 1970s due to the power of the Catholic church in countries like Italy and Spain. However, nunsploitation persists to this day and is becoming increasingly popular in American horror, with 2024 bringing us two excellent nunsploitation horror films in Immaculate and The First Omen. From over 100 years of cinema, these are the best horror films centering on nuns.

10 'The Nun' (2018)

Directed by Corin Hardy

Image Via Warner Bros.

The Nun is a 2018 gothic horror film directed by Corin Hardy. The film is the fifth in the highly successful The Conjuring franchise and elaborates on the backstory of a plot from The Conjuring 2. The film follows a priest and a nun, Father Burke (Demián Bichir) and Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga), as they investigate a murder at a Romanian monestary. Upon arrival, they discover that the abbey is haunted by Valak, a demon that takes the form of a terrifying nun (Bonnie Aarons).

Since her first appearance in The Conjuring 2, Valak has been current horror's most iconic representation of a nun. Her ghostly white skin and menacing stare facilitate startling jump scares and disturbingly tense sequences that are used to great effect in The Nun. With its gothic abbey setting and striking visual style, The Nun elevates what could otherwise have been a much more generic jump scare-fest to a genuinely memorable work of religious horror.

Rent on Apple TV

9 'Prey For The Devil' (2022)

Directed by Daniel Stamm

Close

Directed by Daniel Stamm, Prey For The Devil is a 2022 horror film. The film follows Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers), a Catholic nun with a traumatic past who is forced to confront her personal demons when she begins training in the rite of exorcism. Initially excluded from exorcism training due to her gender, Ann quickly discovers that she is uniquely equipped to handle the case of Natalie (Posy Taylor), a possessed little girl with whom she shares a deep connection.

Having previously directed chilling possession horror The Last Exorcism, Daniel Stamm is highly experienced in the art of religious and demonic horror. In line with this, Prey For The Devil features scenes of gruesome possession ranging from bodily contortions to a particularly uncomfortable sequence of eyeball body horror. Far less transgressive and shocking than classic nunsploitation horror, Prey for the Devil is nevertheless memorable and unique for its portrayal of a nun performing exorcisms.

Watch with Starz

8 'The Conjuring 2' (2016)

Directed by James Wan

Image Via Warner Bros.

The Conjuring 2 is a 2016 supernatural horror film in The Conjuring universe, centering on the 1977 Enfield poltergeist case. The film follows paranormal researchers Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren as they investigate the haunting of a London council house. Meanwhile, Lorraine begins to have visions of and experiences with a supernatural and terrifying nun (Bonnie Aarons) that appears to be connected to the case.

The Conjuring 2 is an incredibly spooky film, featuring excellent scenes of demonic activity and some seriously creepy imagery involving The Nun. While the first Conjuring film was received very positively, many consider the sequel to be even better than the first due to its exploration of Ed and Lorraine's relationship as well as its memorable and unique scares. As the film that introduced one of horror's most iconic nun characters, The Conjuring 2 is perfectly at home on this list.

Rent on Apple TV

7 'Alucarda' (1977)

Directed by Juan López Moctezuma

Close

Directed by Juan López Moctezuma, Alucarda is a Mexican occult horror film from 1977. The film follows two teenage girls, Alucarda (Tina Romero) and Justine (Susana Kamini), who live in a Catholic convent. Alucarda and Justine make a pledge of love to one another in a haunted crypt and accidentally release an occult evil that possesses both girls, leading to sacrilegious chaos occurring at the convent.

Containing gorgeously evocative costumes and set design, Alucarda is a mesmerizing viewing experience. Despite being primarily an occult horror film with strong nunsploitation elements, Alucarda also presents great female vampire characters and lesbian themes. Undeniably original while still containing sequences evocative of nunsploitation classics like The Devils, Alucarda is an underrated nunsploitation horror gem.

Watch on CultPix

6 'Dark Waters' (1994)

Directed by Mariano Baino