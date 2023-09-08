The Big Picture The portrayal of a demonic nun in horror movies is unsettling because it takes an innocently pure figure and transforms it into a terrifying monster, like the demon Valak in the Nun movies.

Nuns are often associated with mystery and fear of the unknown due to their secretive and silent nature, which adds to the allure of religious horror.

Nunsploitation horror movies have been popular since the 1970s and 1980s, drawing inspiration from real-life accounts of demonic possession among nuns and the imaginations of horror writers and directors.

The Nun II is out now, and horror fans are rejoicing and praising the return of Valak (Bonnie Aarons). The Nun II picks up a few years after where Sister Irene's (Taissa Farmiga) story left off in The Nun. Even though she thought she banished the sinister Valak in their first encounter, evil cannot be stopped. Taking the form yet again of a demented nun, Valak is spreading evil in France after the murder of a priest. Sister Irene comes face to face with her worst nightmare again, but will she be able to stop Valak for good this time?

What Is Nunspoiltation Horror?

What is it about Bonnie Aaron's deranged portrayal of a demonic nun that inspires so much fear in audiences? It isn't just the piercing blue eyes and razor-sharp teeth that make her scary, it's the overall allure. Horror has a way of taking innocently pure beings and turning them into monsters, invoking our worst nightmares. A nun is typically a benevolent and comforting force, representing purity and serenity, so when they are exploited and become evil it is particularly unsettling. An image of a nun is one full of uncertainty and mystery in general. They are always privately hidden behind the walls of a convent, fully covered in their habits, and many are completely silent. It is this lack of knowledge and understanding that creates an air of mystery and even fear of the unknown that transcends into religious horror. The fascination with making evil out of good spawned the great Nunsploitation horror genre that began in the 1970s and 1980s.

We can trace back some of our fears with nuns back to the Renaissance period. In one journal article in The American Historical Review, there was an alleged demonic possession among the Ursuline nuns in Loudun, France. A spirit was reported to have caused chaos in the convent that led to the execution of a priest and the disgrace of the nuns involved. This story in addition to many horrific stories of the Catholic Church and the nuns and priests who inhabit it sparked filmmakers to cash in on our fears. As the subgenre has evolved, it has gone from lusty nuns who want to sin and commit evil acts to full-on possessed nuns who are vessels for Satan and his demons. These real-life accounts and the imagination of horror writers and directors gave us cinematic gold.

When Did Horror Movies Starring Nuns Begin?

Häxan is a movie from 1922 that contains the first demonically possessed nun on film. Haxan is directed by Benjamin Christensen and is a silent film that is part documentary and part fiction. The contents of the film mostly explore witchcraft and satanism through black and white images, artwork, real footage, and reenactment footage. While mostly about witchcraft, Haxan does shift its focus to a demonically possessed nun at one point. The scene features eerie facial expressions from the possessed nun, the devil, and a crazed dance routine from a group of nuns inside a church. Watching the film back now, the nun scene is a little more goofy than it is scary, but if you were watching in 1922 you probably would've wanted a lobotomy.

Almost 50 years after Haxan, one of the first popular nunsploitation horror films was The Devils, released in 1971. Ken Russell's movie is about a sexually charged nun, Sister Jeanne (Vanessa Redgrave), who accuses a priest of being a warlock and sends him to her nunnery. From there, we realize they are a murderous satanic cult and out for blood. The Devils was highly controversial as it had many scenes depicting torture, naked nuns, and sexual acts. Sister Jeanne is a terrifying force in the film, even without being possessed by an evil spirit. Her character was even more malevolent because it was just her, not a demon possessing her. The Devils was based on Aldous Huxley's The Devils of Loudun, which was the true account of the Loudun demonic possession mentioned previously.

How Did Nunsploitation Horror Movies Become Popular?

From here, the nuns broke free of the convent and slithered and crawled their way onto our screens more frequently. Another killer nun in film is Sister Gertrude (Anita Ekberg) of the aptly titled Killer Nun. Following a life-saving brain tumor removal, Sister Gertrude starts exhibiting very strange behavior. Not strange behavior like talking or laughing to yourself like most of us do when looking at our phones, but instead, sexual acts of transgression and fits of psychotic rage. One memorable scene is her shouting "disgusting!" over and over again while stomping on an old woman's set of dentures. I'm not sure what she has against teeth, but I'm not questioning her on it. Sister Gertrude is another nun in the nunsploitation genre who isn't possessed but just falls off the righteous path.

Italian and Spanish filmmakers use older women to depict unholy nuns, making us wonder just how long evil has been infiltrating the holy land. First up is Dark Waters which was released in 1994. Dark Waters is Lovecraftian Nunsploitation horror about a group of nuns living in a convent on the edge of crumbling mountains in Italy. The ruler of the convent is Mother Superior (Mariya Kapnist), a blind nun who orders those beneath her to carry out her evil-doings. On the opposite end, 2017's Veronica doesn't use a sinister sister as the main focus of the film, but her imagery is terrifying enough. Veronica showcases Sister Narcisa (Consuelo Trujillo), also known as Sister Death, a scary figure that haunts the main characters briefly and leaves an impact. Sister Death is actually set to get her own prequel, aptly named Sister Death.

All of these films plus many others walked so that The Nun and The Nun II could levitate and hover-run into mainstream popularity. The shift of Nunsploitation films has been more centered around creating the most demented-looking villain and as a Bonnie Aaron's stan, I am entirely here for the makeup and special effects. The Nun II is in theaters everywhere. Say your Hail Marys before you see it if you must, but Valak is still going to wait menacingly in the shadows for you.