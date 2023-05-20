While experience might be the de facto prerequisite that separates a great nurse from a good one, there's something to be said for the nurses who have grit: the ones who work hard under the radar and pop up when you least expect them to—and when you most need them to. Jackie Peyton (Edie Falco) might have had an entire series named after her, but Zoey Barkow (Merritt Wever) is actually the one who the entire staff at All Saints' Hospital should've been looking up to from the beginning.

Joining the emergency room staff as a student-nurse, Zoey made her name at the hospital a bit slower than she did to the viewers of Nurse Jackie, who immediately took a liking to the character for her eager and upbeat energy, hilarious throwaway lines, and flamboyant collection of scrubs. Jackie, being a more no-nonsense, rough-around-the-edges type of person, begrudgingly shows Zoey the ropes, fighting the internal urge to automatically dislike her because of their opposite personalities. And while Jackie ultimately does come to appreciate Zoey, there was still a part of her that wouldn't admit that her once-student was actually at her same level (or, perhaps, even more talented than her) when it comes to nursing.

The Jackie Peyton School of Nursing

Listen, it's one thing to survive under the direction of Jackie, but to be able to flourish and not lose your spark in the process is an entirely different sort of achievement. It didn't matter what Jackie asks Zoey to do at any given time on the emergency room floor: Zoey would approach any task—no matter how menial—with the utmost of care, and did so in her trademark, bubbly, Zoey way. And though Jackie would tell her to tone down that part of her personality through glaring looks and long periods of directed silence, the two ultimately found a happy medium and were able to make a pretty solid team together at All Saints' for a while.

Despite that, it was a pretty one-sided relationship between the two. Zoey looked up to Jackie like she was the second coming of God: she admired and respected Jackie for her expertise, quick mind, and matter-of-fact way of working. Jackie was a well-oiled machine, and Zoey wanted to do everything in her power to be just as skilled and admired as she was, though, of course, with her classic Zoey spin on it. Casting Merritt Wever just makes this character even more of a rock star.

But because of this desire, she bent over backward for Jackie, throwing herself into any and all problems that Jackie faced both on and off the emergency room floor. If there was an issue at home with Jackie's kids, Zoey would offer to cover her shift in a heartbeat, putting her co-worker's needs before hers in any and all circumstances. In doing that, she became one of the most dependable people in Jackie's life, though even with all that selflessness, the favor was never returned to her. And the thing is, Zoey had such a want for Jackie's respect as a fellow nurse that that unrequited part of their relationship never really mattered to her.

While it's long been said that being a nurse is a thankless job, being Zoey Barkow might even be more of a thankless job. But the problem—or in some ways, the glimmer—is that Zoey never wanted to be thanked for anything. In one episode, she specifically said, "The only thing I wanna do besides help people is not kill them." And while that's nice, it also created a bit of a slippery slope when it came to her relationship with Jackie. As the series trucked on, the weight of Jackie's constant needs and excuses built up on Zoey's shoulders, forcing her to carry not just a heavier workload, but also deal with the complicated emotions that came along with being her friend.

From Student Nurse to Head Nurse

In the very first episode of Nurse Jackie back in 2009, Zoey asks Jackie if there was an infinite amount of pain in the world. "Yes. That's why there's drugs," Jackie answered. And while this was uttered at the beginning of the series, it took quite a bit of time for both Zoey and the All Saints' staff at large to become aware of Jackie's pain-pill addiction. Reliant upon pills to get her through shifts, Jackie was usually able to be completely on her game, but at certain times when her addiction was at its worst, the pills would have an extremely negative effect on her ability to work, putting patients at risk.

While Jackie was originally the best nurse on the floor, she taught Zoey everything she knew about being the best nurse on the floor. And in doing that, Jackie created a better version of herself in Zoey: someone who was just as talented at nursing but who was also as reliable as they come. Zoey loves caring for patients just as much as Jackie does, but shows up to work each day sans the unpredictable family life and overall erratic behavior.

Eventually, in an extremely bittersweet moment, Zoey is promoted to Head ER Nurse at the hospital, the same position that Jackie once held. While she was more than deserving of the position, there was still a major part of her that ached for Jackie to still be holding that spot. It was a necessary but tough decision for the hospital given everyone's complicated feelings about Jackie, but there comes a time when the old version of yourself just can't make up for who you've become.

With Nurse Jackie currently in development for a revival, it'll be telling to see where Zoey's career ended up taking her, being that she was pursuing a nurse practitioner degree at the end of the series. Of course, there's the question of whether Jackie was finally able to stay sober after all this time, and given that the final season ended with her overdosing on the emergency room floor, the answer to that question could really go either way. However, there is one thing that we can be sure about: Zoey Barkow is definitely still running around in her pink bunny scrubs somewhere.