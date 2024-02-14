The Big Picture Nurys dominated the conquest phase, winning two brutal eliminations in a row.

Nurys' biggest challenge is not having many allies and potentially facing disadvantages in the final.

A Nurys win would be satisfying as she proved women can compete with men and stayed true to her allegiances.

The 39th season of MTV'sThe Challenge: Battle for a New Champion is nearing an end, and contender Nurys Mateo is the favorite to win the title of Challenge champion. Of the 24 contestants to begin the game, she's is one of the final standing to compete for the cash prize in the final. In the past two episodes, six contestants have been eliminated and four of them were at the hands of Nurys. She's played a clean game complete with daily challenge wins, elimination wins, and a social game she can look back at and be proud of.

The Challenge Release Date June 1, 1998 Cast T.J. Lavin , Cara Maria Sorbello , Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio , Aneesa Ferreira Main Genre Reality Seasons 32

Nurys Dominated Conquest in 'The Challenge'

Courtesy of MTV

The season was broken up into three phases: control, chaos, and conquest. Conquest was the final phase of the game before the final, in which players competed in challenges and eliminations individually. The winner of the daily challenge wins safety, and the last place contender in the daily challenge is immediately purged from the game. Following the challenge, three contestants are sent into a private elimination round. There were three weeks of conquest. In the first week, Nurys was kept safe during the vote and didn't enter the elimination, but for the following two weeks, she was sent into the elimination. The first time she was there, she faced off against Horacio Gutierrez, who she formed a romantic relationship with, and Kyland Young, her biggest ally in the house. Most of the contestants had been trying to eliminate Horacio and Kyland for several weeks because no one wanted to face them in the final, knowing those two had the ability to beat everyone. The challenge Nurys, Horacio, and Kyland competed in was a combination of physical and mental challenges in which they raced to complete three different puzzles after climbing over walls and crawling through mud. Nurys came out on top, sending both of the men home.

Related 'Survivor 46's' Kenzie Petty Is One to Keep an Eye On Kenzie Petty like taking risks, now she's made it on Survivor 46, will her skills take her to victory?

After winning that elimination, Nurys' path to the final became even harder because in winning, she sent home her two biggest allies. The following week, Nurys was once again sent into a similar style elimination against Olivia Kaiser and James Lock. She had a leg up knowing what to expect, but the puzzles were completely different, so it was no easy feat for her. She crushed Olivia and James, finishing all three puzzles and crossing the finish line after James had only completed one puzzle and while Olivia was still working on her first. She single-handedly eliminated four contestants over the course of two brutal eliminations. These eliminations were set up similar to a mini-final where contestants usually have to complete checkpoints that involve a combination of physical and mental abilities. If Nurys was able to dominate two in a row, she could easily dominate a final too.

What Could Stop Nurys From Winning?

Courtesy of MTV

The biggest issue for Nurys this season was not having many allies on her side. Luckily, her social game should have little impact in the final. The only way this can hinder her performance is if there are punishments or disadvantages up for grabs. During some finals, contestants have the opportunity to win the chance to dish out a disadvantage to any other competitor. If that happens during the final this season, chances are very high that every contestant will choose to hit Nurys with disadvantages any chance they get.

One of the reasons Nurys dominated the conquest portion of the game was because she competed as an individual. There's no knowing what the setup of the final will be. The only thing host TJ Lavin has told everyone is that there will be one sole winner this season. That implies there will likely be some individual portions of the final, but there are often legs of the final that are run in pairs or groups. If there are partnered events in the final, that can quickly become a disadvantage depending on who she's partnered with and what they have to do together.

A Nurys Win Is the Only Satisfying Ending

Courtesy of MTV

Nurys is a winner everyone can get behind. Her story line in this season has been clean and dominant, and she was painted as the underdog. She stayed loyal to the people she vowed her allegiances to and never had to stab anyone in the back. However, she was on the receiving end of some betrayal. She was crossed by two of her closest friends in the house: Olivia and Jay Starrett. Both of them had an opportunity to save Nurys from elimination, but chose to send her in and risk her being eliminated.

Nurys has proven that the women on the show can compete with the men. In traditional seasons of The Challenge, there are female eliminations and male eliminations. Rarely do they ever have men and women competing against each other in solo eliminations. Nurys sent home three men in eliminations. And not just any men - she sent home three men who had already won eliminations this season and were favorites to win the final.

The other contenders left with a chance at the money are Jay, Berna Canbeldek, Colleen Schneider, Corey Lay, Emanuel Neagu, and Moriah Jadea. Jay ran the house with Michelle Fitzgerlad most of the season, skating his way through thanks to his social game. Emmanuel had a similar path, riding Jay's coattails. Corey had a difficult season and was put up for elimination early, but never had to compete in one and had a social game that left a lot to be desired. Similarly, Colleen was nominated for elimination twice in the middle of the season, but never had to compete and failed to make big moves. Berna was a loose cannon the entire season, but remained safe because of her powerful friends like Michelle, Jay, and Emmanuel. Moriah went through the season in a showmance with James and was more worried about protecting him than any of her girlfriends. Nurys is the only person in the final who competed in an elimination all season. It's strategic to never face an elimination challenge, but Nurys had a balance of staying safe through her social game and stepping up in challenges when she had to.

Nurys' winning would complete her poetic story line, proving that women are just as capable as men and that karma is real. The final begins on the next episode of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, airing Wednesday, February 14 on MTV and Paramount+. Watch on MTV