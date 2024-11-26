Just in time for Thanksgiving weekend, David Gordon Green's festive comedy-drama Nutcrackers is coming to Hulu this week. The movie, which premiered earlier this year at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, stars Ben Stiller as a workaholic saddled with the enormous responsibility of taking care of four rambunctious kids during the holidays after the death of his sister. Among his many duties as their new temporary guardian is ensuring everyone rounds up and behaves at the dinner table, which goes about as poorly as possible. Ahead of the premiere, Collider can exclusively share a new sneak peek showing his failed attempts at getting the kids to use their manners and why they have no respect for him.

The clip opens with all the boys having snacks around the table when Mike (Stiller) gets a whiff of something rancid. One of the boys farted and everybody is suffering the consequences, though they all gang up on Mike. As he tries to tell the kids to use their manners, he gets objects thrown at him and the kids spill their milk until he can't take it anymore. After trying to air out the room, he leaves the kids to "think about why you're being such little brats" until the boys mention how their mom always told them Mike was incapable of love. Though his facial expression doesn't change and he blows it off as stupid, the long pause is proof enough that the comment cuts deep for Mike. It's a showcase of the complicated emotional situation he's in and evidence that he needs to do some growing up just as much as the brothers do.

Nutcrackers marked the debut performances of real-life brothers Ulysses, Homer, Arlo, and Atlas Janson as Mike's nephews. Even as Stiller takes the lead, the boys are the real stars of the show, portraying the nephews as little troublemakers who still have good hearts, even if they act like little terrors. Working with the Zoolander and There's Something About Mary star also allowed them to have some fun improvising together on set. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub during the movie's TIFF debut, Green and the Jansons recalled one scene about the birds and the bees, which made it into the trailer, that stood out in their minds as a favorite moment in the production. Beyond impressing Green and making him laugh, it was also a memorable learning experience for the brothers, as Homer Janson recalled:

"Most of that scene was just improv, and then we were trying to follow the script and still be in the moment but say a bunch of improv, and that's what made it funnier. Atlas and Arlo and Uly were actually kind of learning, as well, and we were paying attention. We were actually writing stuff down in our little notebooks. Arlo was a star in that, and every night he would go to bed saying, 'Man, that was a fun scene to shoot.'"

'Nutcrackers' Brings John Hughes-Style Holiday Charm to Hulu

Leland Douglas penned the screenplay for Nutcrackers, which Green directed as an homage to the 80s comedies who grew up watching, particularly from John Hughes. It marks a return to lighter fare for the director after helming the Halloween reboot trilogy and the disastrous Exorcist: Believer. In addition to Stiller and the Jansons, the movie also boasts the talents of Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker, and Toby Huss among its supporting cast. Collider's Ross Bonaime was among the critics hailing his new comedy-drama, giving it a 7/10 in his review and particularly praising the Jansons' work opposite Stiller in his first leading role since 2017's Brad's Status.

